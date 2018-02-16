Westat is an employee-owned corporation providing research services to agencies of the U.S. Government, as well as businesses, foundations, and state and local governments. Westat's research, technical, and administrative staff of more than 2,000 is located at our headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, near Washington, DC.

Job Summary:

Westat has an immediate opening for a tobacco research associate to join the tobacco interest area in our behavioral health group and work with a multidisciplinary team of health behavior researchers focused on tobacco regulatory science and tobacco control. This researcher will contribute to a wide variety of tobacco research and related projects, including work for the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health Study (PATH).

Job Responsibilities:

Supporting design and implementation of large-scale research studies.

Developing analysis plans and collaborating with statisticians and research analysts

Overseeing teams of research analysts, research assistants, and programmers in implementing analysis plans.

Monitoring and reporting on projects; preparing and submitting institutional review board (IRB) packages.

Leading or collaborating on technical reports, memos, grant applications, contract proposals, scientific publications, and presentations.

Job Requirements:

A Ph.D. in public health, psychology, sociology, or a related social science or health science field with 1 year of experience in quantitative data analysis and in tobacco prevention and control research or tobacco regulatory science.

The successful candidate must be highly organized, detail-oriented, proactive, and bale to take initiative, and should be capable of multi-tasking, supervising staff, and working well independently as well as in teams to efficiently manage overlapping deadlines. Strong written and verbal communication skills as well as good interpersonal skills are essential. The qualified candidate must possess knowledge of and experience with tobacco prevention and control research or tobacco regulatory science, and be able to produce high-quality research products.Westat offers competitive benefits with ESOP, 401k, Health, Dental, paid vacation, sick and holiday leave, professional development as well as other benefits.Any offer of employment may be contingent upon receipt of acceptable results from a post-offer background screening, if required for the position, based on the specific position which may include, for example, identity verification, employment history, or criminal records history.Westat is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, veteran status, disability, marital status, sexual orientation, citizenship status, genetic information, gender identity, or any other protected status under applicable law