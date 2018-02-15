Stein Sperling has a full-time position available immediately for a BILINGUAL (English/Spanish) receptionist/administrative assistant in our FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA office. Full Bilingual (English/Spanish) skills are required. The candidate should have experience with health and/or auto insurance claims processing as well as some office and/or front desk customer service related experience. We are looking for someone who is bright, energetic, detail-oriented, and who can multi-task. Responsibilities include interacting with clients, communicating with medical providers regarding accounts, and miscellaneous administrative tasks. Knowledge of Personal Injury claims, or Needles/case management software would be a PLUS. Qualified applicants, send resume and salary expectations to recruiting@steinsperling.com