Bilingual Receptionist/Administrative Assistant

Employer
STEIN SPERLING
Location
Falls Church, Virginia
Posted
Feb 15, 2018
Closes
Mar 22, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Law
Hours
Full Time

Stein Sperling has a full-time position available immediately for a BILINGUAL (English/Spanish) receptionist/administrative assistant in our FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA office.   Full Bilingual (English/Spanish) skills are required. The candidate should have experience with health and/or auto insurance claims processing as well as some office and/or front desk customer service related experience.   We are looking for someone who is bright, energetic, detail-oriented, and who can multi-task. Responsibilities include interacting with clients, communicating with medical providers regarding accounts, and miscellaneous administrative tasks.   Knowledge of Personal Injury claims,  or Needles/case management software would be a PLUS.   Qualified applicants, send resume and salary expectations to recruiting@steinsperling.com

