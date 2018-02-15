Through the years, AHC has become recognized regionally as a leader in the construction and renovation of apartment buildings. These efforts have improved the quality of life for thousands of low-and-moderate income residents in the Washington-Baltimore metro area and have strengthened many local neighborhoods. The corporate office is located in Arlington, VA. Please see our website at www.ahcinc.org.

The Construction Manager - Owner's Rep will oversee all aspects of the entire construction development process.

Responsibilities include: monitoring and coordinating work performed by contractors, architectural, engineering, and construction firms to ensure adherence to plans & specifications, project budget, and project schedule. The position reports to the Vice President, Construction.

Minimum requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in architecture, engineering, or related field

Five to eight years’ experience in multi-family residential construction can be substituted for education

Thorough knowledge of all federal, state, and local building codes

Knowledge of federally funded housing programs

Valid driver’s license & an automobile for job related trips

Ability to handle an independent case load & conduct work as required

Ability to effectively communicate verbally and in writing

Working knowledge of MS Word, Excel & computerized specification & cost estimating software.

Send resumes & salary requirements to HR via email to jobs@ahcmgmt.com or fax to 703-486-0653 for immediate consideration. E/O/E. For more information on AHC, visit our website at www.ahcinc.org.