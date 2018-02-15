Owner’s - Rep Construction Manager

Employer
AHC Corporate Inc.
Location
Arlington, Virginia
Posted
Feb 15, 2018
Closes
Mar 22, 2018
Function
Construction and Skilled Trades, Construction Manager, Engineer, Civil
Industry
Engineering, Specialty Trades
Hours
Full Time

Through the years, AHC has become recognized regionally as a leader in the construction and renovation of apartment buildings. These efforts have improved the quality of life for thousands of low-and-moderate income residents in the Washington-Baltimore metro area and have strengthened many local neighborhoods. The corporate office is located in Arlington, VA. Please see our website at www.ahcinc.org.

The Construction Manager - Owner's Rep will oversee all aspects of the entire construction development process. 

Responsibilities include: monitoring and coordinating work performed by contractors, architectural, engineering, and construction firms to ensure adherence to plans & specifications, project budget, and project schedule. The position reports to the Vice President, Construction.

Minimum requirements: 

  • Bachelor’s degree in architecture, engineering, or related field
  • Five to eight years’ experience in multi-family residential construction can be substituted for education
  • Thorough knowledge of all federal, state, and local building codes
  • Knowledge of federally funded housing programs
  • Valid driver’s license & an automobile for job related trips
  • Ability to handle an independent case load & conduct work as required
  • Ability to effectively communicate verbally and in writing
  • Working knowledge of MS Word, Excel & computerized specification & cost estimating software.

Send resumes & salary requirements to HR via email to jobs@ahcmgmt.com or fax to 703-486-0653 for immediate consideration. E/O/E. For more information on AHC, visit our website at www.ahcinc.org.

