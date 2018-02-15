An international non-profit seeks a talented storyteller to join their communications team as a Global Content Producer. Responsible for all fundraising-related content, this person will work with internal stakeholders to drive the creative process from start to finish. Candidates with a journalism background, excellent writing skills and a strong grasp of digital strategy and are encouraged to apply. This is a temporary assignment with the opportunity of becoming temp-to-hire.

Responsibilities Include:

Create content for strategic outreach via social media, email, print, website, podcasts, etc.

Manage production annual donor appeals and reports

Explore new tools and methods to increase effect and impact of communications

Qualifications Include:

Bachelor's degree in Journalism or related field

2+ years' professional writing experience specific to fundraising and development

Expertise in digital, video, and social media storytelling formats

For consideration, please send your resume to:

Email: tempjobs@ford-agency.com

ATTN: Global Content Producer

To see more open positions available through The Ford Agency, please check out our website at www.ford-agency.com.

The Ford Agency, Inc.

1660 L Street, NW

Suite 608

Washington, DC 20036

EOE