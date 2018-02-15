Ford Agency

Global Content Producer - Temporary

Employer
Ford Agency
Location
Washington D.C.
Salary
DOE
Posted
Feb 15, 2018
Closes
Mar 22, 2018
Function
Communications
Industry
Nonprofit
Hours
Full Time

An international non-profit seeks a talented storyteller to join their communications team as a Global Content Producer. Responsible for all fundraising-related content, this person will work with internal stakeholders to drive the creative process from start to finish. Candidates with a journalism background, excellent writing skills  and a strong grasp of digital strategy and are encouraged to apply. This is a temporary assignment with the opportunity of becoming temp-to-hire.

Responsibilities Include:

  • Create content for strategic outreach via social media, email, print, website, podcasts, etc.
  • Manage production annual donor appeals and reports
  • Explore new tools and methods to increase effect and impact of communications

Qualifications Include:

  • Bachelor's degree in Journalism or related field
  • 2+ years' professional writing experience specific to fundraising and development
  • Expertise in digital, video, and social media storytelling formats

 

For consideration, please send your resume to:

Email:  tempjobs@ford-agency.com
ATTN: Global Content Producer

 

To see more open positions available through The Ford Agency, please check out our website at www.ford-agency.com

 

The Ford Agency, Inc.
1660 L Street, NW
Suite 608
Washington, DC 20036
EOE

