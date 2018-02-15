Global Content Producer - Temporary
- Employer
- Ford Agency
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Salary
- DOE
- Posted
- Feb 15, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 22, 2018
- Function
- Communications
- Industry
- Nonprofit
- Hours
- Full Time
An international non-profit seeks a talented storyteller to join their communications team as a Global Content Producer. Responsible for all fundraising-related content, this person will work with internal stakeholders to drive the creative process from start to finish. Candidates with a journalism background, excellent writing skills and a strong grasp of digital strategy and are encouraged to apply. This is a temporary assignment with the opportunity of becoming temp-to-hire.
Responsibilities Include:
- Create content for strategic outreach via social media, email, print, website, podcasts, etc.
- Manage production annual donor appeals and reports
- Explore new tools and methods to increase effect and impact of communications
Qualifications Include:
- Bachelor's degree in Journalism or related field
- 2+ years' professional writing experience specific to fundraising and development
- Expertise in digital, video, and social media storytelling formats
For consideration, please send your resume to:
Email: tempjobs@ford-agency.com
ATTN: Global Content Producer
To see more open positions available through The Ford Agency, please check out our website at www.ford-agency.com.
The Ford Agency, Inc.
1660 L Street, NW
Suite 608
Washington, DC 20036
EOE
