Ford Agency

Development Assistant - Temporary

Employer
Ford Agency
Location
Washington D.C.
Salary
DOE
Posted
Feb 15, 2018
Closes
Mar 22, 2018
Function
Administrative, Fundraising
Industry
Nonprofit
Hours
Full Time

The Ford Agency is in search of a candidate to join the development team of an international conservation focused non-profit in DC. This position presents an excellent opportunity for someone who has exposure to development and is looking to expand and jumpstart a career in development and/or fundraising. Candidates should have a minimum of solid internship experience and exposure to membership and/or donor databases and working in a professional office environment. This is a long-term, temporary opportunity and is available now.

Responsibilities Include:

  • Managing the donor database
  • Assisting with donor outreach via mail and email campaigns
  • Processing invoices, filing, and other office support duties
  • Answering phones and managing department inbox

Qualifications Include:

  • Bachelor's Degree
  • Experience with membership and/or donor databases systems
  • Strong editing and proof reading skills
  • Exposure to development environment

 

This is a temporary position and is available immediately. For consideration, send your resume to:

Email:  tempjobs@ford-agency.com
ATTN:  Development Assistant

 

To see more positions available through The Ford Agency, please check out our website at www.ford-agency.com.

 

The Ford Agency, Inc.
1660 L Street, NW
Suite 608
Washington, DC  20036
EOE

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Development Assistant - Temporary

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this