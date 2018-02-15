Development Assistant - Temporary
- Employer
- Ford Agency
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Salary
- DOE
- Posted
- Feb 15, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 22, 2018
- Function
- Administrative, Fundraising
- Industry
- Nonprofit
- Hours
- Full Time
The Ford Agency is in search of a candidate to join the development team of an international conservation focused non-profit in DC. This position presents an excellent opportunity for someone who has exposure to development and is looking to expand and jumpstart a career in development and/or fundraising. Candidates should have a minimum of solid internship experience and exposure to membership and/or donor databases and working in a professional office environment. This is a long-term, temporary opportunity and is available now.
Responsibilities Include:
- Managing the donor database
- Assisting with donor outreach via mail and email campaigns
- Processing invoices, filing, and other office support duties
- Answering phones and managing department inbox
Qualifications Include:
- Bachelor's Degree
- Experience with membership and/or donor databases systems
- Strong editing and proof reading skills
- Exposure to development environment
This is a temporary position and is available immediately. For consideration, send your resume to:
Email: tempjobs@ford-agency.com
ATTN: Development Assistant
