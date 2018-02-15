The Ford Agency is in search of a candidate to join the development team of an international conservation focused non-profit in DC. This position presents an excellent opportunity for someone who has exposure to development and is looking to expand and jumpstart a career in development and/or fundraising. Candidates should have a minimum of solid internship experience and exposure to membership and/or donor databases and working in a professional office environment. This is a long-term, temporary opportunity and is available now.

Responsibilities Include:

Managing the donor database

Assisting with donor outreach via mail and email campaigns

Processing invoices, filing, and other office support duties

Answering phones and managing department inbox

Qualifications Include:

Bachelor's Degree

Experience with membership and/or donor databases systems

Strong editing and proof reading skills

Exposure to development environment

This is a temporary position and is available immediately. For consideration, send your resume to:

Email: tempjobs@ford-agency.com

ATTN: Development Assistant

