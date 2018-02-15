SUMMARY: Responsible for a variety of duties within the Shows and Exhibits Division including support to the Operations Director and the assistance and coordination of operations and logistics for three flagship events produced by NRA, and one tradeshow attended by NRA. Knowledge of and support for the mission of the National Rifle Association.

ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

Coordinates event logistics and timelines with various contractors, vendors, convention center personnel and NRA Staff in a timely manner. Assist, as directed, with the oversight of on-site operations at select events. Coordinates cost effective delivery of NRA’s marketing collateral, exhibits and assets to events in a timely manner. Oversee the install of NRA owned exhibits and displays at select events. Provides planning and logistical support to other NRA Divisions in their efforts to conduct events/develop a presence at select events in a timely manner. Assist, as directed, with the development and implementation of signage plans, parking plans, and the design and layout of meeting/breakout rooms. Coordinate, within divisional guidelines, with a third party to build and implement the online ticketing platform for NRA’s three flagship events (NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits, Great American Outdoor Show and NRA Carry Guard Expo). Oversee, within divisional guidelines, volunteers and temporary on-site staff. Review and maintain third party contracts to ensure accuracy of deliverables in an accurate and timely manner. Sorts/files purchase orders and invoices in an accurate and timely manner. Perform light administrative duties as necessary.

​SCOPE: High profile with responsibility for smooth and successful implementation of NRA produced events. High visibility with divisional staff and other NRA divisions, contractors, vendors, and convention center personnel. Position functions in a fast paced, deadline driven work environment with varied priorities and responsibilities, and minimal direct supervision. Position requires the ability to lift and carry 40 lbs. of materials. National travel required is up to 10%-15% of work schedule. Some weekend work and after-hour work, Monday through Friday, required as dictated by event schedule.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: Bachelor’s Degree in Business or Operations Management desired. An understanding of, and 1 - 3 years experience with tradeshows and events and/or event coordination preferred.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES: A motivated self-starter with strong organizational skills is essential. Attention to detail with the ability and creativity to quickly adapt and think on your feet is essential. Strong oral and written communication skills are required. Demonstrated ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously within set deadlines is essential. Strong computer skills and proficiency in MS Office Suite required. Proven ability to work independently or as a member of a team essential.

To apply, please send resume with cover letter stating salary requirements to careers@nrahq.org. The NRA is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer (women/minority/disabled) offering an extensive benefits package. Please visit nra.org to learn more about us.