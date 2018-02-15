The Ford Agency is seeking a professional Legal Secretary to join a boutique law firm that handles both private and public sector clients. The ideal candidate will have knowledge of the inner workings of a law firm, know how to efficiently and accurately manage document flow, and able to brainstorm and collaborate with a team of attorneys. This is an excellent opportunity if you have significant prior experience and want to join a firm that values collaboration and teamwork and has an overall excellent work environment.

Responsibilities Include:

Produce correspondence, reports and other legal documents

Proofread documents for spelling and grammatical errors

Monitor calendar and deadline reminder systems

Create and format Table of Contents and Table of Authorities for documents

Review bills to ensure that the firm's standards are followed and clients are billed correctly

Greet clients and visitors and answer and direct phone calls

Coordinate travel and make folders with detailed information for the traveler

File and retrieve pleadings from various courts using ECF and Pacer

Qualifications Include:

10+ years of experience at a law firm

Excellent editing and proofreading skills

Technical skills:

Experience with Microsoft Office Suite, required and experience with document management system, preferred

Professional verbal and written communication skills

This is a direct hire position. For immediate consideration, please submit your resume to:



jobs@ford-agency.com

Attn: Legal Secretary

The Ford Agency

1660 L Street, NW

Suite 200

Washington, DC 20036

EOE

To see more open positions available through The Ford Agency, please check out our website at www.ford-agency.com.