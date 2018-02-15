Ford Agency

The Ford Agency is seeking a professional Legal Secretary to join a boutique law firm that handles both private and public sector clients. The ideal candidate will have knowledge of the inner workings of a law firm, know how to efficiently and accurately manage document flow, and able to brainstorm and collaborate with a team of attorneys. This is an excellent opportunity if you have significant prior experience and want to join a firm that values collaboration and teamwork and has an overall excellent work environment.

Responsibilities Include:

  • Produce correspondence, reports and other legal documents
  • Proofread documents for spelling and grammatical errors
  • Monitor calendar and deadline reminder systems
  • Create and format Table of Contents and Table of Authorities for documents
  • Review bills to ensure that the firm's standards are followed and clients are billed correctly
  • Greet clients and visitors and answer and direct phone calls
  • Coordinate travel and make folders with detailed information for the traveler
  • File and retrieve pleadings from various courts using ECF and Pacer

Qualifications Include:

  • 10+ years of experience at a law firm
  • Excellent editing and proofreading skills
  • Technical skills:
  • Experience with Microsoft Office Suite, required and experience with document management system, preferred
  • Professional verbal  and written communication skills

This is a direct hire position.  For immediate consideration, please submit your resume to:


jobs@ford-agency.com

Attn: Legal Secretary

The Ford Agency

1660 L Street, NW

Suite 200

Washington, DC 20036

EOE

To see more open positions available through The Ford Agency, please check out our website at www.ford-agency.com.

