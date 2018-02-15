Legal Secretary
- Employer
- Ford Agency
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Feb 15, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 22, 2018
- Function
- Paralegal and Legal Secretary
- Industry
- Law
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
The Ford Agency is seeking a professional Legal Secretary to join a boutique law firm that handles both private and public sector clients. The ideal candidate will have knowledge of the inner workings of a law firm, know how to efficiently and accurately manage document flow, and able to brainstorm and collaborate with a team of attorneys. This is an excellent opportunity if you have significant prior experience and want to join a firm that values collaboration and teamwork and has an overall excellent work environment.
Responsibilities Include:
- Produce correspondence, reports and other legal documents
- Proofread documents for spelling and grammatical errors
- Monitor calendar and deadline reminder systems
- Create and format Table of Contents and Table of Authorities for documents
- Review bills to ensure that the firm's standards are followed and clients are billed correctly
- Greet clients and visitors and answer and direct phone calls
- Coordinate travel and make folders with detailed information for the traveler
- File and retrieve pleadings from various courts using ECF and Pacer
Qualifications Include:
- 10+ years of experience at a law firm
- Excellent editing and proofreading skills
- Technical skills:
- Experience with Microsoft Office Suite, required and experience with document management system, preferred
- Professional verbal and written communication skills
This is a direct hire position. For immediate consideration, please submit your resume to:
jobs@ford-agency.com
Attn: Legal Secretary
The Ford Agency
1660 L Street, NW
Suite 200
Washington, DC 20036
EOE
To see more open positions available through The Ford Agency, please check out our website at www.ford-agency.com.
