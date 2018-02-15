The Ford Agency is looking for an Events Administrative Assistant for one of DC's best known international law firms! This role serves as the first point of contact for visitors and takes the lead with coordinating logistics for internal meetings, while also providing project support to attorneys and other staff. This is a terrific opportunity for a recent grad who thrives in a busy and fast-paced environment and is really looking to dive into the work in a role that will jumpstart a career!

Scheduling of meetings and conference rooms including: coordinating catering, setting up technology/computer/AV equipment needs

Tracking and coordinating on-site visitor logs

Responding to all requests accurately and quickly

Assist attorneys and staff with administrative tasks and other projects

Act as first point of contact for clients and visitors, attending to needs

BA/BS Degree

Minimum 1 year of administrative and/or hospitality experience

Ability to work overtime as needed

MS Office Suite

Client service oriented work style

Professional communication skills

For immediate consideration, please submit your resume to:

jobs@ford-agency.com

Attn: Events Administrative Assistant

The Ford Agency

1660 L Street, NW

Suite 200

Washington, DC 20036

