Events Administrative Assistant
- Employer
- Ford Agency
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Feb 15, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 22, 2018
- Function
- Administrative, Entry Level and Intern
- Industry
- Law
- Career Level
- Entry Level
- Hours
- Full Time
The Ford Agency is looking for an Events Administrative Assistant for one of DC's best known international law firms! This role serves as the first point of contact for visitors and takes the lead with coordinating logistics for internal meetings, while also providing project support to attorneys and other staff. This is a terrific opportunity for a recent grad who thrives in a busy and fast-paced environment and is really looking to dive into the work in a role that will jumpstart a career!
Responsibilities Include:
- Scheduling of meetings and conference rooms including: coordinating catering, setting up technology/computer/AV equipment needs
- Tracking and coordinating on-site visitor logs
- Responding to all requests accurately and quickly
- Assist attorneys and staff with administrative tasks and other projects
- Act as first point of contact for clients and visitors, attending to needs
Qualifications Include:
- BA/BS Degree
- Minimum 1 year of administrative and/or hospitality experience
- Ability to work overtime as needed
- MS Office Suite
- Client service oriented work style
- Professional communication skills
For immediate consideration, please submit your resume to:
Attn: Events Administrative Assistant
The Ford Agency
1660 L Street, NW
Suite 200
Washington, DC 20036
EOE
To see more open positions available through The Ford Agency, please check out our website at www.ford-agency.com.
