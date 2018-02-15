Ford Agency

Events Administrative Assistant

Employer
Ford Agency
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Feb 15, 2018
Closes
Mar 22, 2018
Function
Administrative, Entry Level and Intern
Industry
Law
Career Level
Entry Level
Hours
Full Time

The Ford Agency is looking for an Events Administrative Assistant for one of DC's best known international law firms!  This role serves as the first point of contact for visitors and takes the lead with coordinating  logistics for internal meetings, while also providing project support to attorneys and other staff.  This is a terrific opportunity for a recent grad who thrives in a busy and fast-paced environment and is really looking to dive into the work in a role that will jumpstart a career!

Responsibilities Include:
 

  • Scheduling of meetings and conference rooms including: coordinating catering, setting up technology/computer/AV equipment needs
  • Tracking and coordinating on-site visitor logs
  • Responding to all requests accurately and quickly
  • Assist attorneys and staff with administrative tasks and other projects
  • Act as first point of contact for clients and visitors, attending to needs

Qualifications Include:
 

  • BA/BS Degree
  • Minimum 1 year of administrative and/or hospitality experience
  • Ability to work overtime as needed
  • MS Office Suite
  • Client service oriented work style
  • Professional communication skills

For immediate consideration, please submit your resume to:

jobs@ford-agency.com

Attn: Events Administrative Assistant

The Ford Agency

1660 L Street, NW

Suite 200

Washington, DC 20036

EOE

To see more open positions available through The Ford Agency, please check out our website at www.ford-agency.com.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Events Administrative Assistant

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this