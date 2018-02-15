Collections and Exhibitions Administrator

Employer
Hillwood Museum
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Feb 15, 2018
Closes
Mar 22, 2018
Function
Other
Industry
Nonprofit, Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens
Washington, DC  NW

From the captivating life of Marjorie Post to the exquisitely maintained mansion and gardens, the Hillwood experience outshines even the Fabergé Eggs!  We are a passionate organization, proud of our reputation as one of Washington’s top cultural destinations.  Advancing our mission of preserving and interpreting Marjorie’s life story, her magnificent collection of fine and decorative arts, and her beautifully landscaped estate, requires a team effort and the talents of a diverse, highly engaged group of people.

The administrator will perform a variety of broad-based administrative and coordination duties related to efficiency and effectiveness of the exhibitions, publications, collections management, library, and archives areas of the museum. Persons who have an attention to detail, follow through, and collegially problem solve are highly encouraged to apply.

 The successful candidate must have obtained a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in art, art history or museum studies and have experience working directly in an arts organization with demonstrated responsibility for the care, and handling of artwork and historic objects.   Prior employment or internships in a nonprofit museum, historic house, or art gallery is a plus, as is experience organizing events/programs and interaction with the public. 

More detailed information regarding job responsibilities, requirements, skills and abilities can be found on our website (www.hillwoodmuseum.org) under the “jobs & volunteering” link.  

So, come work “Where Fabulous Lives!”  We are a progressive, equal opportunity employer and all candidates are encouraged to apply.   For prompt consideration, please send a cover letter (which must include your salary requirements) and resume to:  staffing-col@hillwoodmuseum.org.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Collections and Exhibitions Administrator

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this