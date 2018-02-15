Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens

Washington, DC NW

From the captivating life of Marjorie Post to the exquisitely maintained mansion and gardens, the Hillwood experience outshines even the Fabergé Eggs! We are a passionate organization, proud of our reputation as one of Washington’s top cultural destinations. Advancing our mission of preserving and interpreting Marjorie’s life story, her magnificent collection of fine and decorative arts, and her beautifully landscaped estate, requires a team effort and the talents of a diverse, highly engaged group of people.

The administrator will perform a variety of broad-based administrative and coordination duties related to efficiency and effectiveness of the exhibitions, publications, collections management, library, and archives areas of the museum. Persons who have an attention to detail, follow through, and collegially problem solve are highly encouraged to apply.

The successful candidate must have obtained a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in art, art history or museum studies and have experience working directly in an arts organization with demonstrated responsibility for the care, and handling of artwork and historic objects. Prior employment or internships in a nonprofit museum, historic house, or art gallery is a plus, as is experience organizing events/programs and interaction with the public.

More detailed information regarding job responsibilities, requirements, skills and abilities can be found on our website (www.hillwoodmuseum.org) under the “jobs & volunteering” link.

So, come work “Where Fabulous Lives!” We are a progressive, equal opportunity employer and all candidates are encouraged to apply. For prompt consideration, please send a cover letter (which must include your salary requirements) and resume to: staffing-col@hillwoodmuseum.org.