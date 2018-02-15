Service Coordinator

Position Overview:
Sparks Group has partnered with a well-established medical device company and we are recruiting for a Senior Service Coordinator. Are you someone who loves mechanical work but is ready to branch out in an office environment? Do you have a passion for customer service and enjoy communication on all levels?  If you enjoy working in a fast-paced environment and are looking to take your career in a new direction, you won’t want to miss this opportunity.  Please contact us electronically or at 301-326-2525.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Function as primary contact for service customers
  • Coordinate scheduled preventive maintenance and calibration appointments
  • Receive, manage and schedule repair calls as necessary
  • Determine customer needs and direct to the appropriate team member
  • Work closely with the Service Manager and Inside Service Technician
  • Prepare schedule of upcoming maintenance and calibration appointments
  • Confirm scheduled appointments with customers
  • Primary contact for the Technicians and scheduling

Job Requirements:  

  • Minimum two years’ experience dispatching in in an equipment service environment (HVAC, electrical, plumbing etc.)
  • Proficient with MSOffice/MS Outlook
  • Familiar with scheduling software such as ACT

