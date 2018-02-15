Position Overview:

Sparks Group has partnered with a well-established medical device company and we are recruiting for a Senior Service Coordinator. Are you someone who loves mechanical work but is ready to branch out in an office environment? Do you have a passion for customer service and enjoy communication on all levels? If you enjoy working in a fast-paced environment and are looking to take your career in a new direction, you won’t want to miss this opportunity. Please contact us electronically or at 301-326-2525.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Function as primary contact for service customers

Coordinate scheduled preventive maintenance and calibration appointments

Receive, manage and schedule repair calls as necessary

Determine customer needs and direct to the appropriate team member

Work closely with the Service Manager and Inside Service Technician

Prepare schedule of upcoming maintenance and calibration appointments

Confirm scheduled appointments with customers

Primary contact for the Technicians and scheduling

Job Requirements:

Minimum two years’ experience dispatching in in an equipment service environment (HVAC, electrical, plumbing etc.)

Proficient with MSOffice/MS Outlook

Familiar with scheduling software such as ACT

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!