TRUCK DRIVER

Employer
Normbelle Transport LTD
Location
Capitol Heights, Maryland
Posted
Feb 15, 2018
Closes
Apr 16, 2018
Contact
Reginald Godfrey
Function
Driver
Industry
Delivery and Transportation
Hours
Full Time

We are seeking a Truck Driver to join our team! You will be responsible for safely operating  a truck with a capacity of at least 26,000 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW).

Responsibilities:

  • Safely operate a heavy or tractor-trailer truck
  • Load and unload cargo
  • Inspect truck before and after trip

Qualifications:

  • Commercial driver's license
  • Ability to handle physical workload
  • Strong work ethic

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this