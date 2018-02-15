TRUCK DRIVER
- Employer
- Normbelle Transport LTD
- Location
- Capitol Heights, Maryland
- Posted
- Feb 15, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 16, 2018
- Contact
- Reginald Godfrey
- Function
- Driver
- Industry
- Delivery and Transportation
- Hours
- Full Time
We are seeking a Truck Driver to join our team! You will be responsible for safely operating a truck with a capacity of at least 26,000 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW).
Responsibilities:
- Safely operate a heavy or tractor-trailer truck
- Load and unload cargo
- Inspect truck before and after trip
Qualifications:
- Commercial driver's license
- Ability to handle physical workload
- Strong work ethic
