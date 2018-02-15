PHILLIPS Programs

Program Director ~ Annandale Campus

Applications are being accepted for this key leadership position within PHILLIPS Programs. The PHILLIPS School ~ Annandale Program Director, reporting to the President & CEO, will be responsible for all aspects of operation of a 200 pupil campus for students with emotional & behavior problems, learning disabilities and other school challenges. The Program Director also oversees a staff of 150. The Program Director will ensure that PHILLIPS values of integrity, compassion, commitment, individualization, effectiveness, safety and community are fully integrated into the Annandale program. The current Program Director is retiring after 46 years with the organization, 30+ as Program Director.

Key areas of responsibility to include:

Direction of education programs and related services

Supervision of faculty and administrative staff

Senior school official and liaison to parents and students

Oversee transition to public school or adult services

Manage school wide systems (i.e. IEPs, progress reports, budget, etc)

Hire Manager and oversee ESY program

Fiscal management, including participation in annual budget development

Regulatory compliance

External representation of program to professional community and community at-large

Liaison to LEAs and other outside professionals

Required Credentials:

Master’s degree in education or special education

Special Education Certification

Significant professional experience within a special education school

Extensive supervisory experience

Experience with non-public special education school management and administration preferred

Related Qualifications and Skills:

Be approachable, creative, supportive and open to staff

Understanding of strength-based behavior management approaches in working with special student populations; ability to convey positive and compassionate attitudes about students to others

Creativity and skill in developing innovative approaches to service delivery

Commitment to families and to forging meaningful partnerships with parents to help their children succeed in school

Excellent communication skills

Thoughtful decision making

Ability to lead others

Either have knowledge of or a willingness and ability to learn about community resources, both adult services and public school programs

Excellent interpersonal skills

Conscientious, detailed orientation toward administrative work

Demonstrated conflict resolution and creative problem solving

Demonstrated knowledge of federal education law, and applicability of IDEA and ESSA within a Virginia special education program

Ability to learn school compliance and regulation processes

If you have a sincere interest, please send your letter of interest and resume to HR. Candidates will be interviewed by a panel of staff.

Email: resumes.annandale@phillipsprograms.org

Mail: PHILLIPS Programs

Attn: HR

7010 Braddock Road

Annandale, VA 22003

EOE