PHILLIPS Programs
Program Director ~ Annandale Campus
Applications are being accepted for this key leadership position within PHILLIPS Programs. The PHILLIPS School ~ Annandale Program Director, reporting to the President & CEO, will be responsible for all aspects of operation of a 200 pupil campus for students with emotional & behavior problems, learning disabilities and other school challenges. The Program Director also oversees a staff of 150. The Program Director will ensure that PHILLIPS values of integrity, compassion, commitment, individualization, effectiveness, safety and community are fully integrated into the Annandale program. The current Program Director is retiring after 46 years with the organization, 30+ as Program Director.
Key areas of responsibility to include:
- Direction of education programs and related services
- Supervision of faculty and administrative staff
- Senior school official and liaison to parents and students
- Oversee transition to public school or adult services
- Manage school wide systems (i.e. IEPs, progress reports, budget, etc)
- Hire Manager and oversee ESY program
- Fiscal management, including participation in annual budget development
- Regulatory compliance
- External representation of program to professional community and community at-large
- Liaison to LEAs and other outside professionals
Required Credentials:
- Master’s degree in education or special education
- Special Education Certification
- Significant professional experience within a special education school
- Extensive supervisory experience
- Experience with non-public special education school management and administration preferred
Related Qualifications and Skills:
- Be approachable, creative, supportive and open to staff
- Understanding of strength-based behavior management approaches in working with special student populations; ability to convey positive and compassionate attitudes about students to others
- Creativity and skill in developing innovative approaches to service delivery
- Commitment to families and to forging meaningful partnerships with parents to help their children succeed in school
- Excellent communication skills
- Thoughtful decision making
- Ability to lead others
- Either have knowledge of or a willingness and ability to learn about community resources, both adult services and public school programs
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Conscientious, detailed orientation toward administrative work
- Demonstrated conflict resolution and creative problem solving
- Demonstrated knowledge of federal education law, and applicability of IDEA and ESSA within a Virginia special education program
- Ability to learn school compliance and regulation processes
If you have a sincere interest, please send your letter of interest and resume to HR. Candidates will be interviewed by a panel of staff.
Email: resumes.annandale@phillipsprograms.org
Mail: PHILLIPS Programs
Attn: HR
7010 Braddock Road
Annandale, VA 22003
EOE
