Job DescriptionJob Title: Mechanic-Automatic Train Control (ATC)Job ID: 180102 Location: MD - Glenmont Rail FacilityFull/Part Time: Full-TimePosting Open-Close 02/06/2018- 03/06/2018Union 689Regular/Temporary: Regular Job Description

THIS JOB OPENING IS BEING USED TO FILL CURRENT AND FUTURE VACANT POSITIONS IN THIS CLASSIFICATION AT VARIOUS SHIFTS, LOCATIONS AND ASSIGNED DAYS OFF

Posting/Position Details :

Minimum Qualifications:

Graduation from high school or possession of a high school equivalency certificate and satisfactory completion of an acceptable vocational school and/or training course in basic electronics and electro-mechanics. Some electronics, electro-mechanical experience to include maintenance of digital and analog circuitry.

Candidate’s continued employment will be dependent upon a favorable official police background investigation.

License:

Possession of a valid District of Columbia, Maryland or Virginia motor vehicle operator’s permit issued from jurisdiction of residence.

Possession of FCC General Radio Telephone License is desirable.

MOS/SOC:

The military occupational skills (MOS) or service occupational codes (SOC) that are most applicable to the Mechanical Helper position are listed below.

Branch

MOS/SOC and/or Military Function

US Army

14-Air Defense, 15-Aviation, 25- Communication, 91-Mechanical,

94- Electronic

US Air Force

3D- Cyberspace Support 2A- Aerospace Maintenance

2W- Munitions and Weapons

US Marines

06- Communication, 21- Ground Ordnance, 28- Ground Electronic,

59- Aviation, 60- Aircraft Maintenance , 63- Avionics

US Navy

AT- Aviation Electronic Tech, CTM- Cryptologic Tech, ET- Electronics

Tech, FC- Fire Controlman, FT- Fire Control Tech, GSE- Gas Turbine

Electrical, IC- Interior Communication, STS- Sonar Tech Submarine

Medical Group:

Ability to satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this job. The employee must be able to perform the essential functions of this job either with or without reasonable accommodations.

Ability to distinguish basic colors for wire and safety identification.

Ability to perform strenuous physical tasks, i.e., frequent lifting of objects weighing up to 50 pounds and occasionally to 75 pounds.

Job Summary/Duties:



This is entry level maintenance work. Employee in this class is responsible for locating minor malfunctions and performing routine maintenance tasks on electronic, electrical, electro-mechanical and mechanical equipment which requires the performance of repetitive operations in prescribed sequence using designated applicable diagrams, manufacturer’s specifications, equipment manuals and appropriate regulatory codes. Employee performs assignments within specified instructions detailing results expected, time limits and acceptable quality in a shop/field environment. Employee will work in one of the designated maintenance areas. Employee has limited latitude for independent judgment and action within established guidelines. Employee is supervised by the Supervisor of the unit to which assigned.



Works in one of the Metrorail maintenance areas to include, but not limited to, Automatic Fare Collection (AFC), Automatic Train Control (ATC), Communications, Computers, Power, Precision Measuring Equipment, Rail, etc. Follows prescribed procedures, performs routine diagnostic disassembly, repair and re-assembly of electronic, electrical, electro-mechanical, mechanical components and equipment in a shop and/or field environment.

Uses precision measuring equipment such as meggers and ohmmeters to test for defective wiring and connections; micrometers to check for excessive wear on bushings, bearings, and gears; oscilloscopes and analyzers to troubleshoot, align, adjust, and calibrate circuits; and other instruments as required under close direction and supervision.

Performs general maintenance such as oiling, cleaning, greasing.

Ability to communicate effectively.

Ability to establish and to maintain effective working relationships with co-workers and the public.

Demonstrated skill or certification in soldering required where necessary.

Evaluation Criteria:

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Credit history report for positions with fiduciary responsibilities

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

Order of Preference : The order of preference for the Mechanic-ATC is defined by the respective collective bargaining agreement.

Closing:

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, a Federal contractor, is an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, gender, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, genetic information, physical or mental disability, or status as a protected veteran, or any other status protected by applicable federal law, except where a bona fide occupational qualification exists. Our hiring process is designed to be accessible and free from discrimination.

