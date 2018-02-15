Job DescriptionJob Title: Structural Engineer (Rail)Job ID: 180096 Location: DC -Jackson Graham Bldg-4th FlFull/Part Time: Full-TimePosting Open-Close 02/06/2018- 02/24/2018Union 002Regular/Temporary: Regular Job Description

Minimum Qualifications:

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil or Structural Engineering or a related engineering field. A minimum of seven (7) years of considerable progressively responsible engineering experience in the design, installation and maintenance of structural systems, preferably related to mass transit systems.

Possession of a Professional Engineering license in Civil Engineering recognized by the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia is required.

Possession of, or the ability to obtain a valid District of Columbia, Maryland or Virginia motor vehicle operator’s license issued from the state of residence.

Ability to satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this job. Must be able to perform the essential functions of this job either with or without reasonable accommodations.

This is professional engineering and inspection work of a difficult nature. The employee in this job is responsible for ensuring design and maintenance integrity for structural systems used in Rail and Bus facilities, stations and ways. The employee in this position serves as Project Engineer on the noise and vibration control program and reviews adjacent construction impact on WMATA facilities. The employee is also responsible for initiating and providing analysis and implementation of improvements and modifications to Authority structures and for evaluating their condition and characteristics. Guidelines consist primarily of broadly stated policies or objectives which the employee must develop and integrate into preventative or corrective programs. The incumbent’s performance will be measured on the effective and efficient meeting of objectives with key decisions reviewed, discussed, and approved, as required, by the Assistant Manager of Systems Engineering. Employee has considerable latitude for independent judgment and action. The employee reports to the Assistant Manager of Systems Engineering.



Reviews and evaluates the performance of structural systems, subsystems and components to determine the nature and causes of problems that develop in the structures, recommending and initiating immediate corrective actions or special maintenance procedures and calibration routines that will eliminate future failures.

Performs engineering and technical inspections of newly installed, modified, or existing structures to ensure conformity with the Authority’s installation, performance, and maintenance standards.

Reviews contractor submittals, evaluates test procedures, maintenance manuals and inspection schedules for new structures, recommending improvements in their technical definition to further reliability objectives.

Provides preventive maintenance procedures for structures recommending adjustments to maintenance schedules as necessary to preserve structural integrity or react to changing operating conditions.

Reviews structure and building condition and reliability and recommends systems or subsystems for replacement or rehabilitation under the Capital Improvement Program. Prepares staff summary sheets, fact sheets, talking papers, progress reports, develops time, equipment and manpower estimates and acts as the project manager.

Develops technical specifications and design for new or replacement structures, manages contracts as the technical representative of the Contracting Officer, develops implementation schedules and coordinates field installation, monitors progress and schedule adherence, and insures timely, within budget, quality installations.

Serves as Project Engineer on the noise and vibration control program.

Review adjacent construction impact on WMATA facilities, including calculations and drawings for support of excavation adjacent to existing stations and tunnels.

Assists in developing computer programs compatible with the analysis of structural systems.

Analyzes and develops specific engineering changes and modifications that may be required for improving existing designs and engineers’ new designs as required to conform structures and buildings to new or existing industry and Authority standards.

Performs life cycle cost analyses to determine effectiveness of current systems in meeting service requirements.

Provides technical assistance to track and structures supervisors and technical guidance to mechanics and Authority staff in the conduct of investigations and formulation of solutions concerning structural failure or unreliability.

Provides technical assistance to training personnel on the development of instructional programs to assure the required skill levels are available to maintain structures and buildings.

Performs related engineering work as required.

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Credit history report for positions with fiduciary responsibilities

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

