Job DescriptionJob Title: Quality Asset Mission Assurance ManagerJob ID: 180097 Location: DC-Jackson Graham-HdqtrsFull/Part Time: Full-TimePosting Open-Close 02/05/2018- 02/10/2018Union NRPRegular/Temporary: Regular Job Description

Position/Posting Details :

Minimum Qualifications:

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor’s degree and an emphasis on quality, engineering, information systems and data analytics or a related field. A minimum of eight (8) years of progressive responsibility and experience in management of people and programs. A preference for experience in quality management and programs, engineering programs, reliability programs, or data and analytics programs in transportation or transit is highly desired.

Or, an equivalent combination of post high school education and a minimum of twelve (12) years of progressive responsibility and experience in management of people and programs. A preference for experience in quality management and programs, engineering programs, reliability programs, or data and analytics programs in transportation or transit is highly desired.

License:

Possession of a current, or the ability to obtain, a valid local motor vehicle operator’s license issued from the state of residence.

Ability to acquire an ASQ (American Society of Quality) certification as a CQI (Certified Quality Inspector) within three (3) years of hire.

Medical Group:

Ability to satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this position. Must be able to perform the essential functions of this job either with or without reasonable accommodation(s).

Job Summary/Duties:

This is a professional level multidisciplinary technical management position that works across functional boundaries while managing technical programs, teams and individuals in both the quality and asset mission assurance environments. Employees in this position must be able to effectively manage change and efficiently pass information down to individuals and teams as well as up to management to ensure smooth and efficient execution of change.

Manage/Lead: Provides multidisciplinary and cross functional leadership to teams and individuals in the accomplishment of driving and accomplishing missions and objectives contained within the QICO Business Plan.

Strategic Management: Supports the development and implementation of quality and asset mission assurance strategies and programs that align and make the Authority compliant with Federal regulations and mandates such as MAP-21, NTSB CAP’s, FTA SMI’s, and OIG recommendations and all similar requirements.

Safety Management: Partners with Safety to ensure quality and Safety programs align, and to ensure Safety findings during audits is routed accordingly.

Process Improvement: Improves processes and policies in support of organizational goals by coordinating and communicating with business partners; planning the use of human resources (work plans); establishing work schedules; delegating tasks and monitoring and evaluating performance.

The above duties and responsibilities are not intended to determine specific duties and responsibilities of any particular position. It is not intended to limit in any way the right of supervisors to assign, direct and control the work of employees under their supervision.

