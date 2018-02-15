Posting/Position Details

before

Organization Marketing Statement:

Minimum Qualifications

Medical Group:

Job Summary/Duties:

Evaluation Criteria:

Personal Interview Skills Assessments Verification of education and experience Criminal Background Check Credit history report for positions with fiduciary responsibilities Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

Closing

Job DescriptionJob Title: Manager, Financial Systems & ReportingJob ID: 180080 Location: DC -Jackson Graham Bldg-6th FlFull/Part Time: Full-TimePosting Open-Close 02/02/2018- 02/17/2018Union NRPRegular/Temporary: Regular Job Description:All WMATA posted job openings are available through 11:59 pm the nightthe noted Close Date. To ensure successful submission of application applicants are encouraged to apply well before this cut-off. The noted Close Date is the date on which the posting is automatically removed from the website as of 12:00am at which time submission of an application is no longer possible. (WMATA reserves the right to remove postings at any time without notice as business needs demand.)The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) Office of Management and Budget Services (OMBS) is seeking to hire a Manager, Financial Systems and Reporting. This position will have overall responsibility for the collection of Federal grant funds and the financial systems that support that activity to include data interpretation and troubleshooting. The successful candidate will manage multiple deadlines, lead a strong dynamic team of highly skilled professional along with assuming a wide range of responsibility in a vigorous work environment as well as having strong leadership management capabilities. The successful candidate will have a preferred working knowledge of Federal reporting regulations, experience with invoicing of Federal grant funds, expert knowledge of Microsoft Excel and Access.:Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, Finance or other directly related field. A minimum of ten (10) years of progressively responsible experience in managing, supervising, administering, and evaluating financial systems and accounting programs with a background in commercial and governmental practices using manual and automated systems is also required.Or, an equivalent combination of post high school education in Accounting, Finance or a related field. A minimum of twelve (12) years of progressively responsible experience in managing, supervising, administering, and evaluating financial systems and accounting programs with a background in commercial and governmental practices using manual and automated systems is also required.Three (3) years of experience working with PeopleSoft financial systems or comparable ERP system.Ability to satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this class. This employee must be able to perform the essential functions of this job either with or without reasonable accommodations.This position has overall responsibility for providing financial systems and reporting support for the Office of Management & Budget Services (OMBS) that is consistent with established financial management guidelines, regulations and policy. The incumbent ensures that the company's financial systems function with optimum efficiency. The incumbent manages the effort to perform testing and evaluations, and assist the company's IT department with minor system implementations, upgrades, and repairs as necessary. The supported systems include Microsoft Office, PeopleSoft Financials and Human Capital Management, Cognos, Maximo and the OMBS Intranet. The incumbent provides assistance to the Authority's departments in utilizing financial systems expertise to improve efficiency and effectiveness. This position is responsible for recommending improvements to existing systems, and providing quality assurance for the Authority's cost allocation plans. This position provides functional assistance to project leaders utilizing systems that directly support OMBS. This position has extensive latitude for independent judgment and action within established guidelines.Supervises, plans, and assists in the implementation of activities necessary to provide IT support for the Authority's PeopleSoft financial system, as well as supporting enterprise and payroll systems. Coordinates IT support for PeopleSoft modules including general ledger, accounts receivable, accounts payable, project costing, billing, and asset management that feed into the financial and payroll systems.Manages and coordinates system development, requirements, maintenance, system testing, user testing, data conversion and other key processes in system acquisitions to ensure proper interface and balance use of hardware and software resources.Serves as the primary point of accountability for all financial reporting provided to a division, department or office. Reviews monthly reporting data for accuracy. Develops technical strategies in support of the financial business strategy and in accordance with planned business results, time-frames and budgets.Oversees the formulation, development, preparation, administration, and evaluation of the strategic implementation plan for the OMBS financial system activities. Identifies potential problem areas and implements new or modified management techniques, practices, procedures, and regulations.Assists project leads and subject matter experts on technical task force, which resolves complex PeopleSoft and Maximo application problems; identifies causes, common elements, and solutions; and recommends corrections to deficiencies. Such task forces are typically composed of OMBS and other Authority staff and/or contractors.Performs all duties as required to manage and operate the OMBS historical server. Duties include maintenance, data base management, system backup and recovery, security, and performance turning to ensure historical reports are secured and accessible.Implements the Authority's cost allocation plan in the financial systems to insure proper allocation of expenses to the Authority's cost centers in compliance with expense restrictions in customer contracts, budget projections and FTA guidelines.Directs, manages, and supervises subordinate staff to include recommending applicant selection, disciplinary actions, resolution of grievances, assigning duties, directing work, approving leave requests and time sheets, and ensuring appropriate subordinate training is provided. Establishes and monitors work plans for subordinates against which they will be measured. Conducts performance evaluation of subordinates based upon plan objectives. Ensures subordinate work assignments are complete and meet production deadlines.The above duties and responsibilities are not intended to limit specific duties and responsibilities of any particular position. It is not intended to limit in any way the right of supervisors to assign, direct and control the work of employees under their supervision.Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:: Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, a Federal contractor, is an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, gender, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, genetic information, physical or mental disability, or status as a protected veteran, or any other status protected by applicable federal law, except where a bona fide occupational qualification exists. Our hiring process is designed to be accessible and free from discrimination.This posting is an announcement of a vacant position under recruitment. It is not intended to replace the official job description. Job Descriptions are available upon confirmation of an interview.