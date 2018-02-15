Job DescriptionJob Title: Special Police OfficerJob ID: 180092 Location: DC-Jackson Graham Bldg-5th FlPosting Open-Close 02/02/2018- 05/03/2018Union 639 Job Description

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) invites applications from both civilians and military applicants for the Metro Transit Police Officer position.

Shift: Various

Location: Various

Assigned Days Off: Various

Minimum Qualifications:

Graduation from high school or possession of a General Equivalency Diploma (GED). Must be at minimum 21 years of age and preferably with experience in the police or security field.



Must obtain and maintain Special Police Commission issued by the Metropolitan Police Department and qualify to carry firearms.



Initial commission must be obtained within the probationary period.



Must successfully complete all SPO mandatory basic training courses within the probationary period.



Equivalent combination of education and relevant work experience will be considered if candidate can effectively demonstrate progressively responsible experience in above qualifications.

Medical Group:

Satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this position, if required. The incumbent must be able to perform the essential functions of this position either with or without reasonable accommodations.

Candidates must have a maximum uncorrected vision of 20/60 in each eye and corrected vision in each eye of 20/30.

Job Summary/Duties:

This position is responsible for performing police safety and security work. The incumbent will be responsible for security and control of the assigned areas and the enforcement of the Authority's regulations. Work is performed with some independence in accordance with established policies and procedures, supplemented by periodic instructions and meetings. The employee will perform routine work for the Authority. Work is performed during various shifts and locations, as required. Supervision is received from the SPO Sergeant assigned.

Provides protection of the Authority's personnel and property to prevent vandalism.



Patrols on foot or using a vehicle to detect, investigate and report situations which differs from normal such as open doors, broken windows, power failures, fire or safety hazards.



Assures that only authorized persons enter the Authority's property.



Maintains radio/telephone contact with the Authority's Police Headquarters and Local Police Headquarters, if appropriate.



Directs traffic on Authority property.



Warn persons of rule infractions or violations, and apprehend or evict violators from premises, using force when necessary.



Operate detecting devices to screen individuals and prevent passage of prohibited articles into restricted areas.



Inspect and adjust security systems, equipment, and machinery to ensure operational use and to detect evidence of tampering.



Prepares a report of daily activities, any incidents occurring on the shift, maintains the building/area security log and other irregularities, such as equipment or property damage, theft, presence of unauthorized persons, or unusual occurrences.



The above duties and responsibilities are not intended to limit specific duties and responsibilities of any particular position. It is not intended to limit in any way the right of supervisors to assign, direct and control the work of employees under their supervision.

Evaluation Criteria:

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Credit history report for positions with fiduciary responsibilities

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

