Job Title: Sr. Manager, Grants Administration
Job ID: 180094
Location: DC -Jackson Graham Bldg-6th Fl
Full/Part Time: Full-Time
Posting Open-Close 02/02/2018- 02/17/2018
Regular/Temporary: Regular

Evaluation Criteria:
Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

All WMATA posted job openings are available through 11:59 pm the nightthe noted Close Date. To ensure successful submission of application applicants are encouraged to apply well before this cut-off. The noted Close Date is the date on which the posting is automatically removed from the website as of 12:00am at which time submission of an application is no longer possible. (WMATA reserves the right to remove postings at any time without notice as business needs demand.):Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, Economics, Business Administration or a related field. Master's degree, preferred. Minimum of ten (10) years of experience in financial management, accounting and control, cash management or related field. Minimum of five (5) years experience managing professional financial management staff and managing complex business processes in large complex organizations. Five (5) years experience with USDOT Grant Programs and Project Compliance preferred.Or, an equivalent combination of post high school education and a minimum of fifteen (15) years of experience in financial management, accounting and control, cash management or related field. Minimum of five (5) years experience managing professional financial management staff and managing complex business processes in large complex organizations. Five (5) years experience with USDOT Grant Programs and Project Compliance preferred.Ability to satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this job. The incumbent must be able to perform the essential functions of this job either with or without reasonable accommodationsUnder general direction, this position has accountability for Authority-wide management and administration of a full range of grant development functions including developing and overseeing all financial management accounting requirements and controls; creating and/or maintaining robust internal reporting systems; leading resolution of complex end to-end grant management process issues; and instituting work performance standards to ensure that grant materials are finalized and delivered as scheduled. This position directs full scope participation in WMATA’s federal grants process. Incumbent oversees the accounting and/or financial reporting of grant functions and is responsible for the preparation, review and monitoring of major grant program development, implementation, project management oversight, financial management and audit preparation. This position may serve as WMATA’s representative with grantor agencies.Plans, develops, optimizes, and directs the grants management activities, policies, procedures and employees across WMATA.Manages the grants of WMATA, including FTA Formula (annual and special), Security, Competitive, and other grants, along with leading an interdepartmental team that administers grants. Ensures compliance with the WMATA’s Board-adopted Grant Management Policy.Directly manages a team of professional grants management staff.Develops and manages plans and schedules for the Grants Application process.Develops, implements, and enforces rigorous financial controls governing the procurement, use, accounting, reconciliation, and reporting of grant funds.Provides guidance for, monitors and reviews all pre-grant activities that impact WMATA’s ability to manage grants and prescribe corrective measures as needed. Pre-grant activities include but are not limited to capital budgeting, activity coding and mapping, and project management practices.Manages application process for Federal grants using Federal systems and websites, within Federal guidelines, regulations, requirements, and deadlines.Manages the life cycle of project expenditures in grant funded programs through PeopleSoft and Federal systems to ensure that all costs are properly accounted for, errors resolved quickly, and the collection of grant funds is consistent, timely and unimpeded.Reviews and evaluates the forecasts of in-process projects to predict and take corrective action for any potential funding issues.Ensures projects are expending grant funds and other funds as deemed necessary according to their stated purpose.Proactively seeks new grants and fund sources and aligns with WMATA business needs and opportunities in order to expand available funding.Proactively closes out fully expended grants in a timely manner.Provides required grant reports to grantors and promptly creates or directs reports in response to unscheduled requests for information.Manages audits and reviews of grants and grants management.Researches and maintains active involvement in grant program areas to stay current with laws and regulations.Develops and maintains favorable and collaborative relationships with grantors and oversight authorities including but not limited to the Federal Transit Administration, Department of Homeland Security, Compact jurisdictions, and WMATA OIG.Develops and maintains favorable and collaborative relationships with internal clients and stakeholders including, but not limited to, Accounting, Treasury, OMBS, Counsel, Procurement, and Project Managers.Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:
Personal Interview
Skills Assessments
Verification of education and experience
Criminal Background Check
Credit history report for positions with fiduciary responsibilities
Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening
Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

This posting is an announcement of a vacant position under recruitment. It is not intended to replace the official job description. Job Descriptions are available upon confirmation of an interview.