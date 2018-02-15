Job DescriptionJob Title: Deputy Chief, Rail SafetyJob ID: 180058 Location: DC-Jackson Graham Bldg-2nd FlFull/Part Time: Full-TimePosting Open-Close 02/01/2018- 02/17/2018Union NRPRegular/Temporary: Regular Job Description

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Education

A Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Safety or a related field.

Or, in lieu of a Bachelor’s Degree, an additional four (4) years of engineering, safety or transit safety may be considered.

Experience

Ten (10) years of direct experience in a mass transportation system, engineering, or transit safety with a background in the transit industry which must include three (3) years of supervisory experience in a safety related function.

Certification/Licensure

Possession of a vaild motor vehicle operator’s license issued from the jurisdiction of residence.

Preferred

Certification/Licensure

World Safety Organization Certified Safety Specialist or Certified Safety & Security Director;

Certified Safety Professional (CSP);

Certified Associated Safety Professional (ASP),

Project Management Certificate (PMP), or

Professional Engineer (PE) license.

Medical Group:

Satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this position, if required. The incumbent must be able to perform the essential functions of this position either with or without reasonable accommodations.

SUMMARY

The Deputy Chief, Rail Safety is responsible for the continuous development of Safety Policies, Procedures and Safety Programs and its effective implementation. The incumbent is responsible for having an effective workplace safety program to maintain a safety culture within the Authority. The incumbent will be accountable for the development, direction, administration, monitoring, and coordination of the safety operations of the Authority’s System Safety Program Plan (SSPP). This position has significant influence on the company’s overall performance in the areas of rail safety and associated structures for the rail system, cars and public facilities used by the general public. This role is accountable for directing the resources and activities of the Authority to support the operating departments, providing guidance to company management and senior management.The primary challenge is to continually maintain an appropriate level of awareness, knowledge and preparedness across the organization, enabling its employees, and contractors, to engage in all policies and programs – creating a culture that prioritizes safety. This position has significant latitude for independent judgement and action within established guidelines. Must be willing to work varied day/night shifts based on oiperational needs of the Authority.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Develops and provides technical and administrative direction on all safety policies and programs which bear critical importance to overall corporate objectives and operations of the various divisions.

Reviews internal safety policies and practices to ensure they are current and appropriate; conduct hazard and risk assessments and develop new or, where necessary, amend safety policies and procedures.

Evaluates company practices for compliance with federal and state security regulations and recommends changes to policies or procedures where variances are identified.

Provides supporting material(s) for Board presentations to the Chief Safety Officer or Assistant Chief Safety Officer. Directs the development, implementation, administration, and review of the effectiveness of the industrial safety, industrial hygiene, construction safety, and environmental safety aspects of the Authority’s System Safety Program Plan (SSPP) ensuring compliance with 49 Code of Federal Regulation (CFR) 659 Rail Safety oversight standards.

Directs or coordinates the oversight of Authority compliance with the standard and regulations of the following agencies; U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA); U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Transit Administrations (FTA); and the agencies of the District of Columbia, Virginia, Maryland and local jurisdictions.

Advises and coordinates with all Authority departments to ensure that all industrial safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, and construction safety related activities conducted by these departments are in compliance with all applicable codes and regulations and in accordance with the SSPP.

Develops and initiates the implementation of accident investigation with follow-up, data analysis, and recurrence prevention programs and procedures.

Directs implementation of strategies to effectively resolve safety issues negatively impacting all areas within scope of responsibility.

Establishes and maintains a culture reflective of a commitment to an illness and injury-free workplace.

Creates a work environment which reflects a commitment to protecting the health and safety of employees and customers.

Exemplifies and enforces consistent, fair and inclusive employment practices, legal and corporate compliance, and attitudes and behaviors reflective of the company's commitment to diversity and community involvement.

Provides regular written reports, as well as other production-related results and updates to the Chief Safety Officer, Assistant Chief Safety Officer, Chief Operations Officer, General Manager and other members of the management team as requested or needed.

Stays abreast of current and emerging technical and professional aspects of this position.

