Job DescriptionJob Title: Eqmt Operator D - PLNTJob ID: 180081 Location: DC - McPherson SquareFull/Part Time: Full-TimePosting Open-Close 02/02/2018- 02/17/2018Union 689Regular/Temporary: Regular Job Description

Shift: Various

Location: Various

Days off: Various

Posting/Position Details :

Minimum Qualifications :

Graduation from high school or possession of a high school equivalency certificate, and satisfactory completion of an acceptable vocational school and/or training program in surface construction, maintenance and repair.

Considerable knowledge of and have performed satisfactorily the duties of a professional equipment operator or related field for a period of not less than two (2) years.

License:

Possession of a valid District of Columbia, Maryland or Virginia Commercial Driver's License issued from jurisdiction of residence. Safe driving record with no more than four (4) points accumulated over the past three (3) years.

Medical Group:

Ability to satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this class.

Ability to perform strenuous physical tasks including frequent lifting of objects weighing up to 50 pounds and occasionally to 75 pounds.

Ability to distinguish basic colors for safety identification.

Job Su mmary/Duties:

This is highly skilled and technical construction, renovation and maintenance work. Employees are responsible for the operation of various types of engineering equipment and must be able to use personal equipment and tools for excavation, compaction, paving and minor demolition work at WMATA facilities.

Employees are assigned elementary construction, renovation and maintenance work at WMATA facilities. Employees are expected to gain familiarity with and to develop skills for operation of excavation, grading, asphalt paving and related machinery, as well as personal equipment such as shovels, jack hammers and transits. Employees receive instruction and close supervision on new assignments, while regular assignments are performed independently. Work is reviewed and verified upon completion to check progress and conformance to established policies and requirements by a Supervisor, Craft Crew.

Operates wheeled tractor with front end loader and backhoe, grader, dozer, paving spreader, boom cranes, vibratory rollers, milling/scarifying machines, dump trucks, pavement breakers, tractor and low boy trailer and other heavy machinery with various attachments.

Performs grading operations to fine specification from grade stakes set by engineers; scrapes, scoops, rolls, levels and compacts soil.

Excavates for footing, retaining walls, the placement or repair of utilities and roadway foundations.

Applies and levels gravel, crushed stone, sand or other aggregate to specified thickness and grades for the subsurface and the application of sealers.

Lays asphalt to the proper thickness and grade.

Shapes pavement contours, curbs and drainage ditches.

Cleans and refills expansion joints in asphalt and concrete using crack sealer or other prescribed compounds.

Completes minor repairs and patches by removing worn asphalt, squaring holes and filling holes with cold or hot mix asphalt.

Performs asphalt construction operations such as preparing subsurfaces, applying tack coat, asphalt courses in varying thicknesses by hand or by use of paving spreader and sealing asphalt surfaces.

Lays out work assignments, determines methods, techniques and materials needed to effectively accomplish assignments.

Attends on-the-job and formal training classes; assists co-workers in higher level positions in their assignments or provides job specific training to co-workers in lower classifications.

Responds to and provides assistance in emergencies or incidents such as emergency snow removal.

Performs all tasks and assignments within the established safety practices and maintenance guidelines.

May operate Authority vehicles between work locations.

Work variable shifts, days and nights as required and as provided under existing Union contract.

Performs all other related duties as required.

Evaluation Criteria:

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Credit history report for positions with fiduciary responsibilities

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

Closing :

