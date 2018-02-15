Job DescriptionJob Title: Industrial Control Tech BJob ID: 180084 Location: VA - Alexandria YardFull/Part Time: Full-TimePosting Open-Close 02/02/2018- 02/17/2018Union 689Regular/Temporary: Regular Job Description

Shift: Various

Location: Various

Days off: Various

Posting/Position Details :

Minimum Qualifications :

Graduation from high school or possession of a high school equiv alency certific ate, satisfactory completion of an acceptable vocational school and/or training program in electro-mechanical or a related field and four(4) years experience as a Industrial Control Technician.

Or, an equivalent combination of education and five (5) years experience as a Industrial Control Technician.

Certification/Licensure:

Possession of a valid District of Columbia, Maryland or Virginia motor vehicle operator 's license issued from jurisdiction of residence. Safe driving record with no more than four (4) points accumulated over the past three (3) years.

Medical Group :

Satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this position, if required. The incumbent must be able to perform the essential functions of this position either with or without reasonable ac commodations.

Ability to perform strenuous physical tasks including frequent lifting of objects weighing up to 50 pounds and occasionally to 75 pounds.

Ability to distinguish basic colors for component, wiring and safety identification.

Job Summary/Duties:

Performs technical, industrial, electrical, mechanical, equipment operation and maintenance work. Responsible for the installation, operation, repair, calibration, troubleshooting, and maintenance of electric, pneumatic, electro-mechanical, programmable logic controller (PLC) controlled industrial machinery, fans, vehicle lifts, pump stations, etc.

Observes and operates physical plant general equipment and systems in operation to analyze operation of malfunctioning electrical or electronic equipment. Observe meters, gauges, fluid levels and charts to determine optimum operation and efficiency.

Perform repairs, inspections, required adjustments, testing, troubleshooting, cleaning, lubrication, and scheduled maintenance on assigned physical plant equipment.

Inspects used parts and equipment for changes in calibration, dimensional requirements and manufacturer's specifications. Tests and calibrates system controls and equipment to ensure proper system function. Execute operation using test equipment or precision measuring instruments.

Analyzes technical data, designs, or preliminary specifications such as blueprints, schematics, technical dra wings, work orders, instructions, formulas, etc. Confers with engineering, technical or manufacturing personnel. Work is performed in accordance with schematics, wiring and flow diagrams, standard operating procedures, operation manuals, manufacturer's specifications, maintenance instructions, and local and federal standards.

Operates precision measuring equipment such as multi meters, amprobe, and other instruments and tools as required to test def ective control circuits. Test and maintains; flow meters, pressure gauges, leak detectors, vacuum pumps, pneumatic controls, thermometers, pilot gages and air velocity indicators. Operates special shop equipment (drills, grinders, fork trucks, hoists, cranes, presses, de-greasers, lathes) and uses various tools.

Maintains physical plant systems by performing scheduled maintenance inspections and tests; removing, replacing or repairing def ective or worn parts; lubricating and cleaning or recharging equipment; installing and replacing filters, metering devices, and solenoids; high pressure cleaning; adjusting belts and drives, sanding and spot painting, and adjusting or calibrating equipment to manufacturer's specifications using approved procedures and test equipment.

Maintains physical plant service controls (temperature, pressure, electric, solid state and pneumatic). Fabricates, assembles, or disassembles manufactured products by hand. Installs electrical fixtures or components, electronic equipment, or systems, electronic power, communication, control, or security equipment.

Connects electrical equipment to power circuits. Instructs customers in product installation, use, or repair.

Maintains physical plant equipment electrical components (circuits, wiring, starters, relays and motors) and mechanical components (compressors, train lifts, vehicle lifts, overhead doors, cranes and hoists, sewage ejectors, ventilation and air handling systems, valves, pumps, portable lifts, etc.) by performing scheduled maintenance inspections and tests; removing, replacing or repairing defective or worn parts; cleaning and lubricating components as needed.

Implements directed engineering modifications to physical plant equipment and system. Performs new plant and component acceptance testing.

Evaluation Criteria:

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Credit history report for positions with fiduciary responsibilities

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

Closing :

