Job DescriptionJob Title: Sr Market Research SpecialistJob ID: 180078 Location: DC -Jackson Graham Bldg-6th FlFull/Part Time: Full-TimePosting Open-Close 01/30/2018- 02/13/2018Union NRPRegular/Temporary: Regular Job Description

In this highly visible role, you will use your expert skills in qualitative and quantitative research to design and execute studies that deliver game-changing actionable insights to internal clients across the entire Metro organization. You will work closely with the Director of Customer Research to address current knowledge gaps, prepare for future needs, and expand the team's service capacity. Your diligent efforts will help WMATA build better rail cars, communicate real-time information to bus and rail riders more effectively, devise winning strategies for maintaining and growing Metro's ridership, and better serve the public. Starting Salary Range: $78,000

Posting/Position Details:

All WMATA posted job openings are available through 11:59 pm the night before the noted Close Date. To ensure successful submission of application applicants are encouraged to apply well before this cut-off. The noted Close Date is the date on which the posting is automatically removed from the website as of 12:00am at which time submission of an application is no longer possible. (WMATA reserves the right to remove postings at any time without notice as business needs demand.)

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Education

• Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in Psychology, Marketing, Business, Economics, Sociology, Urban Planning or a related field.

• Or, in lieu of Bachelor’s degree, four (4) years’ experience in marketing research or a related field. .

Experience

• Minimum of six (6) years of experience in marketing research or other research role.



Certification/Licensure



Preferred

• Master’s degree, or higher, in Business and/or Public Policy

o Experience with government contracting

o Knowledge of conjoint survey techniques and tools

o Working knowledge of R and SQL

Medical Group:

Satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this position, if required. The incumbent must be able to perform the essential functions of this position either with or without reasonable accommodations.

SUMMARY

The Senior Market Research Specialist will assist the Director of Customer Research in developing and implementing WMATA’s consumer and market research program, which serves to track the performance of WMATA’s bus operations, train operations, customer support, pricing/fare policy, and other consumer-related business functions. Provides insights for improving the above functions, to better address consumer demand and boost ridership in an increasingly competitive market. Measures the effects of WMATA’s policies and practices on low income and minority populations and the effectiveness of WMATA’s marketing and communications campaigns.

The employee is responsible for engaging with internal clients to identify knowledge gaps and business problems, for designing and executing research projects to address those gaps and problems, and for communicating actionable research findings to key stakeholders. The employee will have latitude for independent decision-making in a policy and research arena, with opportunities to influence decisions across the Authority.



ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

• Identify client recurring and episodic client needs. Communicate with internal clients to understand their business goals and corresponding research needs.

• Design and execute research projects to address client research needs and manage a stable of vendors to execute, analyze, and report research findings.

• Draft requests for proposals, evaluate research proposals, and work with the procurement team to execute contracts with vendors.

• Communicate daily with research vendors and manage their work to ensure quality and on-time deliverables.

• Design, program, and launch customer surveys in-house, analyze survey data, craft discussion guides for qualitative studies, and manage ongoing customer satisfaction surveys.

• Compose reports on actionable research findings for various audiences and present actionable research findings to various audiences.



• Measure the effectiveness of marketing, advertising, and communications campaigns; monitor developments and trends in the transportation industry.

OTHER FUNCTIONS

The essential duties listed are not intended to limit specific duties and responsibilities of any particular position. Nor is it intended to limit in any way the right of managers and supervisors to assign, direct and control the work of employees under their supervision.

Evaluation Criteria:

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

Closing:

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, a Federal contractor, is an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, gender, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, genetic information, physical or mental disability, or status as a protected veteran, or any other status protected by applicable federal law, except where a bona fide occupational qualification exists. Our hiring process is designed to be accessible and free from discrimination.

This posting is an announcement of a vacant position under recruitment. It is not intended to replace the official job description. Job descriptions are available upon confirmation of an interview.