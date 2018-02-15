Job DescriptionJob Title: Systems Engineer - AFC (Automatic Fare Collection)Job ID: 180075 Location: VA -Telegraph Road FacilFull/Part Time: Full-TimePosting Open-Close 01/29/2018- 02/14/2018Union 002Regular/Temporary: Regular Job Description

Posting/Position Details :

All WMATA posted job openings are available through 11:59 pm the night before the noted Close Date. To ensure successful submission of application applicants are encouraged to apply well before this cut-off. The noted Close Date is the date on which the posting is automatically removed from the website as of 12:00am at which time submission of an application is no longer possible. (WMATA reserves the right to remove postings at any time without notice as business needs demand.)

Department Marketing Statement:

2 positions

Location: Telegraph Road Facility

Minimum Qualifications:

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelors Degree in Engineering or a related field. A minimum of six (6) years of progressively responsible experience in the design, installation, operation, and maintenance of AFC systems, including experience in organizing and managing AFC system projects/programs.

Experience in lieu of education will be considered if candidate can demonstrate progressively responsible experience in the design, installation, operation and maintenance of AFC systems, including experience in organizing and managing AFC system projects/programs.

Medical Group:

Ability to satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this class. Must be able to perform the essential functions of this job either with or without reasonable accommodation(s).

Job Summary/Duties:



The incumbent is responsible for implementing broadly stated policies and performance objectives into procedures, instructions, programs, projects, systems, equipment and software to ensure design integrity, safety, configuration control, reliability and maintenance of AFC systems. The incumbent performs a full range of engineering tasks including direction of maintenance, construction and test personnel, contractors and consultants. This is an engineering and project management position in the highly specialized field of mass transit Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) systems with extensive latitude for independent judgment and approval authority for AFC systems activities.



Reviews and evaluates the performance and maintenance of AFC systems.

Identifies opportunities to improve safety, reliability and cost efficiency of systems through hazard and failure trend analysis. Develops, approves and implements test plans, corrective actions, engineering modifications, new procedures or capital programs.

Produces effective preventive maintenance procedures. Annually reviews preventive maintenance procedures and modifies procedures or frequencies when necessary.

Investigates safety-related incidents. Develops analyses, reports and recommendations to prevent recurrence. Implements safe working practices and technical modifications to prevent or reduce hazards.

Manages programs, oversees project execution, approves contractor transmittals, verifies work completion, reviews invoices and authorizes payment.

Participates in Substantial Completion Inspections, and accepts work on behalf of the Department of Operations.

Provides technical and engineering direction for AFC activities.

Performs design engineering for replacement and rehabilitation of AFC systems. Develops standards for training and skill levels required of maintenance personnel.

Maintains systems configuration and provides technical documents to maintenance personnel, consultants and contractors.

Inspects manufacturing facilities, witnesses AFC equipment design and production tests. Analyzes and approves equipment inspection and test reports prior to shipment.

Reviews, tests, evaluates and implements software used in AFC equipment. Directs contractors in the development of new software. Develops software for automating maintenance tasks.

Remains abreast of industry standards and improved technologies through workshops, professional contacts/organizations and advanced educational course work.

The above duties and responsibilities are not intended to limit specific duties and responsibilities of this position. They are not intended to limit in any way the right of supervisors to assign, direct and control the work of employees under their supervision.

Evaluation Criteria:

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Credit history report for positions with fiduciary responsibilities

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

Closing:

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, a Federal contractor, is an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, gender, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, genetic information, physical or mental disability, or status as a protected veteran, or any other status protected by applicable federal law, except where a bona fide occupational qualification exists. Our hiring process is designed to be accessible and free from discrimination.

This posting is an announcement of a vacant position under recruitment. It is not intended to replace the official job description. Job Descriptions are available upon confirmation of an interview.