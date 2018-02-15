Job DescriptionJob Title: Project Manager, VehiclesJob ID: 180073 Location: MD - Greenbelt Rail FacilFull/Part Time: Full-TimePosting Open-Close 01/29/2018- 02/14/2018Union NRPRegular/Temporary: Regular Job Description

Posting/Position Details :

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Education

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor's Degree in an Engineering, Business or Program Management discipline.

In lieu of a Bachelor’s degree, a High School Diploma or GED and four (4) years of work experience in a related engineering discipline may be considered (in addition to the minimum experience requirement below)

Experience

A minimum of five (5) years of progressively responsible and diversified project management experience for transit vehicles or other industries to include specification review; oversight, management, and coordination of internal staff and contractors; ensuring deliverables meets contract specifications and budget; resolving issues involving and completing contract fulfillment.

Certification/Licensure

N/A

Preferred

Project Management Professional (PMP) certification is preferred

Experience working with Federal Oversight Authorities (e.g. FTA) and Elected Officials

Medical Group:

Satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this position, if required. The incumbent must be able to perform the essential functions of this position either with or without reasonable accommodations.

SUMMARY

This position is responsible for leading, managing, and coordinating the various aspects of the manufacture, procurement, and testing of all new, rehabilitated rail cars and/or their major sub-systems. Manages and coordinates processes associated with the program to include establishing priorities for WMATA and external consultants retained to assist in integrating engineering aspects, ensuring manufacture and assembly of the rail cars meet contract specifications, testing rail cars and ensuring that rail cars are operational prior to final acceptance.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Leads and coordinates WMATA internal staff in efforts associated with manufacturing, procuring, and testing all projects.

In consultation with PRMT (Procurement) assists in management of the consultants' activities on all aspects of the project. Resolves issues associated with contract fulfillment. Manages the process of resolving issues that arise between WMATA staff and the contractors and ensures contractors' deliverables meet contract specifications, timetables, and budget.

Interfaces with the Project Management Oversight Committee within the Department of Transportation to ensure that the project meets FTA and DOT requirements and remains legally compliant. Represents WMATA to the Project Management Oversight, public officials, and responds to project questions and ensuring legal compliance.

Serves as liaison to and briefs the Board of Directors and the Committees on all aspects of the program. Maintains relevant communications with various parties associated with the program and develops schedules for periodic review meetings and briefings.

Ensures management of project closeout program to include coordinating and completing engineering, procurement, and budgeting tasks.

Prepares project-related correspondence to consultants, contractors, and others.

Supervises subordinate staff to include recommending applicant selection, disciplinary actions, resolution of grievances, assigning duties, directing work, conducting performance evaluations, approving leave requests and time sheets, and ensuring appropriate subordinate training is provided.

Works with engineering staff in reviewing technical design issues and engineering change orders that arise. Manages any contractual changes with PRMT to ensure the program meets its target completion date.

Responsible and accountable for developing and submitting a realistic and reasonable project budget and for issuing appropriate progress reports as required to record the project's advancements or delays. The report shall include a register of completed tasks, all payments issued and any problems causing delays, redirection of focus or that impacts project delivery timeline or strategy. A progress report will be provided to OMBS as well as the program's front office (ELT member) as required.

Responsible for cost allocation to appropriate projects and for the timely and accurate review and approval of applicable invoices.

