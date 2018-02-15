Job DescriptionJob Title: Program Manager - Standards & EvaluationJob ID: 180074 Location: DC-Jackson Graham-HdqtrsFull/Part Time: Full-TimePosting Open-Close 01/26/2018- 02/19/2018Union NRPRegular/Temporary: Regular Job Description

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Education

Bachelor’s Degree in Transportation, Business Administration, Management or similar field.

At least twelve (12) years of progressively responsible management experience, preferably in transportation operations or an equivalent highly operational environment; to include six (6) years in a management position, with responsibility for program management and implementation of policies and procedures

Master’s Degree in Transportation, Business Administration, Management or similar field.

SUMMARY

The Program Manager, Standards and Evaluation has oversight, primary responsibility, and decision-making authority for all rules, regulations, policies and procedures relating directly or indirectly to the operational activities of the Authority. This role includes responsibility for preparation, review and publication of operational policies and procedures; management of the database that holds all policies and procedures; ensuring access for all staff, and ultimately correct implementation of policies and procedures in the field; corporate responsibility for necessary adjustments and improvements of policies and procedures to ensure they meet the highest operational standards.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Manages the maintenance and control of all operational rules, regulations, policies, procedures, manuals, work instructions, guidelines and forms (to be referenced as “operational information”) at the corporate and department level under the Chief Operating Officer’s purview, with the ultimate intent of improving standards of safety, customer service and operational efficiency

Manages a budget and team of employees and contractors, including operational subject matter experts (SMEs) and technical writers to draft, update, coordinate, reconcile, publish, distribute and review all operational information

Ensures all operational information complies with and complements associated internal requirements (including Labor, Counsel, Information Technology, Procurement, Human Resources) and external legal and regulatory requirements of relevant jurisdictions

Works closely with operational and administrative departments to scope operational requirements, and collaborates with subject matter experts across the Authority to develop and oversee a sustainable information management lifecycle

Ensures universal access for all employees and contractors, facilitating the means to receive, read and reference operational information in a timely manner

Develops and oversees processes that assure consistent conversion of operational information into the highest possible standards of performance and delivery, including but not limited to, training and awareness programs, monitoring of transfer and receipt of information by employees and contractors, and a compliance evaluation program working alongside operational and administrative departments

Cultivates relationships and information exchange with other transit agencies, jurisdictional authorities and regulatory agencies to ensure the Authority is at the leading edge of standards, evaluation and industry best-practice

The essential duties listed are not intended to limit specific duties and responsibilities of any particular position. Nor is it intended to limit in any way the right of managers and supervisors to assign, direct and control the work of employees under their supervision.

