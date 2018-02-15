Inventory Clerk

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Herndon, Virginia
Salary
Competitive pay
Posted
Feb 15, 2018
Closes
Mar 22, 2018
Ref
AD216223
Function
Administrative
Industry
Delivery and Transportation
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company: 
Sparks Group has partnered with a transportation company that is seeking an Inventory Clerk in both their Herndon, VA and Lorton, VA locations to assist with stock levels and maintain strong communication with the main stockroom. Inventory experience is a must and car part knowledge is a major plus! Apply now or call 703-620-6444.

Responsibilities: 

  • Responsible for receiving materials and noting in the software system 
  • Execute cycle counts regularly as assigned and directed by the Parts Manager
  • Maintain accurate stock levels for expandable items and to meet needs through communication with the main stock room
  • Keep storeroom, bins and surrounding areas cleaned up 
  • Pickup of parts and delivery of parts as assigned by Parts Manager

Qualifications/Background profile: 

  • High school diploma or equivalent experience 
  • Must have knowledge of tracking inventory and inventory control 
  • Strong Microsoft Office skills (Outlook, Word, Excel)
  • Strong data entry skills
  • Knowledge of work safety rules in a shop or warehouse environment 

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

