Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group has partnered with a transportation company that is seeking an Inventory Clerk in both their Herndon, VA and Lorton, VA locations to assist with stock levels and maintain strong communication with the main stockroom. Inventory experience is a must and car part knowledge is a major plus! Apply now or call 703-620-6444.



Responsibilities:

Responsible for receiving materials and noting in the software system

Execute cycle counts regularly as assigned and directed by the Parts Manager

Maintain accurate stock levels for expandable items and to meet needs through communication with the main stock room

Keep storeroom, bins and surrounding areas cleaned up

Pickup of parts and delivery of parts as assigned by Parts Manager

Qualifications/Background profile:

High school diploma or equivalent experience

Must have knowledge of tracking inventory and inventory control

Strong Microsoft Office skills (Outlook, Word, Excel)

Strong data entry skills

Knowledge of work safety rules in a shop or warehouse environment

