Job DescriptionJob Title: Manager of Engineering - AFC (Automatic Fare Collection)Job ID: 180076 Location: VA -Telegraph Road FacilFull/Part Time: Full-TimePosting Open-Close 02/06/2018- 02/28/2018Union NRPRegular/Temporary: Regular Job Description

Posting Details :

All WMATA posted job openings are available through 11:59 pm the night before the noted Close Date. To ensure successful submission of application applicants are encouraged to apply well before this cut-off. The noted Close Date is the date on which the posting is automatically removed from the website as of 12:00am at which time submission of an application is no longer possible. (WMATA reserves the right to remove postings at any time without notice as business needs demand.)

Department Marketing Statement :

Minimum Qualifications:

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor’s degree in a related engineering discipline is required. A minimum of eight (8) years of extensive, progressively more responsible and diversified experience in managing and administering large-scale engineering and construction programs to include experience in technical management, systems integration, and successful, related supervisory experience is required. Or, an equivalent combination of post-high school education and a minimum of ten (10) years of extensive, progressively more responsible and diversified experience in managing and administering large-scale engineering and construction programs to include experience in technical management, systems integration, and successful, related supervisory experience is required.

License:

Registration as a Professional Engineer in at least one of the signatory jurisdictions of the WMATA compact (i.e., Maryland, Virginia or the District of Columbia) is required within one (1) year of acceptance of position for all engineering disciplines except for the specialized disciplines of Train Control and Automatic Fare Collection.

Medical Group :

Satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this position, if required. The incumbent must be able to perform the essential functions of this position either with or without reasonable accommodations.

Job Summary/Duties:



This is supervisory and managerial engineering design and construction work, which supports the Authority’s Metrorail and Metrobus development programs. Employee in this job is in charge of engineering efforts which relate to the design of systems and resolution of field installation problems, as well as review of quality control in design submittals from construction contractors. The employee has extensive latitude for independent judgment and action within Authority regulation and guidelines.



Develops engineering plans, schedules and estimates for the Authority’s systems design and construction program; advises and coordinates with various staff within the Authority.

Provides overall direction for the resolution of engineering problems, referred in by other offices in the Authority.

Supervises the work of engineers engaged in design development and supervises the review and approval of design plans, shop drawings, technical analyses and test documentation submitted to assure conformance with contract requirements.

Directs the technical design and constructability reviews of proposed construction contracts and the final review of as-built drawings. Provides staff comments on the needed improvement of contract specification and drawings.

Responds to field construction problems via in-house designs or coordinates with appropriate consultants and section designers. Manages value engineering reviews that delineate the advantages and disadvantages of a contractor’s proposals and renders conclusion, recommendations and determination as to merit of the proposals.

Assists Office of General Counsel (COUN) and the Office of Procurement and Material (PRMT) with technical advice pertaining to WMATA construction contracts. Recommends which matters should be taken to court and provides expert witness testimony and similar services when requested.

Prepares draft annual and long-range forecasts for budgetary and other management purposes for the Office.

Prepares or reviews and presents oral and written reports or recommendations as required.

Supervises subordinate staff to include recommending applicant selection, disciplinary actions, resolution of grievances, assigning duties, directing work, conducting performance evaluations, approving leave requests and timesheets, and ensuring appropriate subordinate training is provided.

Participates in negotiations with Authority consultants and others, as necessary.

Makes recommendations to senior management on the application of new technology for the Authority’s operating systems.

The above duties and responsibilities are not intended to limit specific duties and responsibilities of any particular position. It is not intended to limit in any way the right of supervisors to assign, direct and control the work of employees under their supervision.

Evaluation Criteria:

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Credit history report for positions with fiduciary responsibilities

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

Closing:

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, a Federal contractor, is an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, gender, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, genetic information, physical or mental disability, or status as a protected veteran, or any other status protected by applicable federal law, except where a bona fide occupational qualification exists. Our hiring process is designed to be accessible and free from discrimination.

This posting is an announcement of a vacant position under recruitment. It is not intended to replace the official job description. Job Descriptions are available upon confirmation of an interview.