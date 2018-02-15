Job DescriptionJob Title: Assistant Director Office of Track and StructuresJob ID: 180101 Location: VA - Alexandria YardFull/Part Time: Full-TimePosting Open-Close 02/06/2018- 02/10/2018Union NRPRegular/Temporary: Regular Job Description

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Education

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor’s Degree in Transportation, Business Administration, Engineering, or related field.

In lieu of a Bachelor’s Degree, four (4) years of experience with responsibility for operations administration and statistical analysis in a unionized environment may be considered.

A minimum of ten (8) years of experience with considerable responsibility for operations administration and statistical analysis in a unionized environment, to include at least five (5) years of experience at a manager level within rail, bus, transit, or related industry.

Medical Group:

Satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this position, if required. The incumbent must be able to perform the essential functions of this position either with or without reasonable accommodations.

SUMMARY

The Assistant Director, Track and Structures directs, manages, and monitors the administrative and support functions within the Office of Track and Structures (TRST) including, but not limited to, Compliance, Capital Program, Material Control, Office Clerical, and Performance and Technology. The incumbent is responsible for developing, implementing, and maintaining key performance indicators, uniform standards, material inventory, and compliance records.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Oversees the planning, development, implementation, and maintenance of policies, programs, and procedures pertinent to TRST.

Supports TRST logistics administration, to include the purchasing, storage, demand analysis, inventory control, shipping and receiving of materials, supplies and services.

Reviews contractor submittals to determine if the technical specifications are met.

Ensures the maintenance of TRST’s office system hardware and software. Works closely with all TRST branches, the Department of Information Technology (IT), and Reliability Engineering to further develop TRST’s office system goals. Acts as liaison to coordinate activities with IT for infrastructure modernization program.

Manages subordinate staff to include applicant selection, disciplinary actions, resolution of grievances, assigning duties and directing work, approving leave requests and time sheets, and ensuring appropriate subordinate training is provided.

Monitors TRST capital budget and identifies and resolves problems as they arise. Keeps the General Superintendent and Assistant General Superintendents apprised of budget status on a regular basis.

Assists in managing TRST resources to ensure that activities are accomplished on a sound fiscal basis.

Oversees all TRST internal investigations, including recommending discipline.

Manages TRST absenteeism and ensures the consistent application of established rules, policies, and procedures.

Communicates with consultants and contractors.

Monitors and communicates TRST’s progress and status on Corrective Action Plans with internal compliance offices and external agencies to ensure TRST is in compliance with Authority policies and guidelines.

Oversees Emergency Response Teams located strategically throughout the system to respond to service disruptions to as quickly as possible and to safety mitigate the issue so full service can resume safely and promptly.

Oversees the Third Rail Power Group responsible for the inspection and maintenance of all third rail (power rail) in the system.

Oversees the TRST Compliance & Safety group which performs compliance and safety checks to ensure that all right of way (ROW) work is being performed to TRST-1000 standards and all roadway workers protection rules are being followed.

OTHER FUNCTIONS

Participates in Labor negotiations and proceedings as a resource on matters within areas of responsibility.

Assists in planning, coordinating, and managing all aspects of budget preparation and execution for TRST.

The essential duties listed are not intended to limit specific duties and responsibilities of any particular position. Nor is it intended to limit in any way the right of managers and supervisors to assign, direct and control the work of employees under their supervision.

