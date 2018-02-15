Post Adoption Case Manager will conduct assessments, create service plans with the family, provide linking and coordinating to community resources and services. The Case Manager provides family support to increase stability and promote relationships that are healing for youth in the family’s home and/or community. This position is responsible for coordination and providing services that are adoption-competent, trauma-informed and strengths-based.

Note: Will require evening hours. Must occasionally attend specific agency functions in the evening and/or on weekends. Extensive local travel is required.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Monitors and follows up by assessing on-going progress in each case and ensuring services are delivered Continually evaluates and reviews each child’s plan of care Manages all assigned cases and maintains face-to-face and regular contact with the child and family Coordinates referrals for youth and family by assisting youth and family in arranging for appropriate services and ensuring continuity of care for the child Links the child and/or family to services and supports either specified in or connected to the individualized treatment and service plan Directly assists the child or family in locating and obtaining needed services and resources Coordinates services and service planning with other agencies and providers involved with the child by arranging, as needed, medical, educational, psychiatric, psychotherapy, therapeutic support and dental services Participates in crisis intervention and provides support as required Completes discharge planning with family to ensure on-going access to services and prevent disruption of services Prepares and maintains accurate, complete, and up-to-date files on all youth and parents assigned. Participates in the file review process and corrects file deficiencies in a timely manner link the family to services and support in community to meet the family’s identified needs. Ability to work outside normal business hours; considerable flexibility with scheduling and travel. Completes home and community-based visitation with all active clients based on the client’s identified service needs. Attends family team meeting and/or treatment team meetings on a regular basis or as requested by family and/or other service providers. Works with child welfare and other professionals involved with the child’s case for informational and planning purposes. Conducts file reviews of case records regularly at least once per quarter to build a strong understanding of the client’s history and needs and ensuring quality and compliance of files. Attends team meetings, group and individual supervisions with the Supervisor and keeps supervisor informed of significant changes in status for assigned cases Coverage of intake and referral coordination responsibilities as needed.

