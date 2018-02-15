The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) supports more than 16,000 professionals focused on curing kidney diseases. As part of that effort, Nephrologists Transforming Dialysis Safety (NTDS) focuses on transforming care for people on dialysis, a lifesaving treatment.

Reporting to the NTDS Project Director, the Project Associate provides administrative and research support for the NTDS program. The successful candidate will be highly organized, focused on mission, and possess strong technical skills including familiarity with, and interest in, data management. This position is integral to the success of NTDS since it centers on ensuring successful completion of the deliverables in the Promoting Infection Prevention in Dialysis Facilities Project contract with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other NTDS projects. The person who fills this position will be the key liaison between the members of the NTDS team and the ASN headquarters staff working in Washington, DC.

The Project Associate works in close concert with the NTDS Project Director, NTDS Project Coordinator, NTDS Project Nurse Consultant, ASN staff and physician volunteers to improve professionals’ ability to advance care for thousands of people undergoing dialysis.

Key Responsibilities

Provides project support including:

Tracking general progress of all NTDS initiatives and working with the team to address any areas of concern.

Developing, implementing and maintaining the Smartsheet project specific management tool

Creating reporting tools for staff, Project Committee and CDC that help NTDS advance specific goals and agendas and inform key audiences

Developing and maintaining project databases and the NTDS website (https://www.asn-online.org/ntds/)

Providing analytical support to help assess progress on specific projects and inform future decisions

Establishing and updating standard operating procedures for NTDS administration and integrating those efforts with ASN departments as needed.

Conduct research specific to new and ongoing ASN projects

Assists with development and submission of project deliverables

Reviews/tests/implements/manages a variety of technologies that enhances team efficiencies and satisfies project requirements and enterprise goals

Performs literature reviews and data analyses; synthesizes summaries and recommendations

Contributes and supports strategic planning sessions to further the mission of NTDS

Participates in routine staff meetings, project committee meetings, and process review activities as assigned

Participates in the support of meetings held during Kidney Week as assigned

Assumes other duties assigned by the Project Director, as necessary and appropriate, to carry out the work of the Infection Prevention contract

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in related field is required. Knowledge of medical terminology is desirable.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office required, including Word, Excel and PowerPoint and Adobe Acrobat.

Experience with project management tools such as Smart Sheet.

Experience with database management.

Experience with data analytics.

Proven ability to research and synthesize findings.

Basic technical understanding of HTML

Proven project management skills, including ability to manage multiple deadlines and accommodate shifting priorities.

Ability to travel approximately 2-3 times per year

High energy, positive attitude, able to work collaboratively and take initiative.

Strong verbal communication skills and demonstrated ability to write clearly and effectively.

Interested applicants should email a cover letter, resume, and salary requirements (with the subject line: NTDS Project Associate) to ASN at operations@asn-online.org. Please note the Society can only accept online applications for this position.