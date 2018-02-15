The Payroll Manager supports the Controller in directing and coordinating the organization’s in-house payroll function. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, establishing and maintaining the organization’s policies, practices and procedures related to (a) the weekly in-house processing of payroll, (b) evaluation and compliance of domestic and foreign artists and contractors, (b) administration of 16 different union contracts, (c) reconciliation and analysis of payroll tax and liabilities and (d) the interpretation/implementation of new technical standards, laws and regulations. The Payroll Manager must be willing to be hands on and serve in whatever capacity is needed by the staff and has frequent internal and external contact with customers, regulatory agencies and service providers and supervises 2 other team members.

This position’s responsibilities oversee the entire payroll process, from maintaining the system setups, through payroll tax deductions, reconciliations, and reporting.

Duties and Responsibilities:

15-25% Provide direction and support to departments throughout the organization regarding payroll policies and procedures, determination of the classification of individuals as either employees or independent contractors, compliance with international artist and vendor regulations, implementation of new practices, procedures laws and regulations, and efficient control and utilization of payroll resources.

30-40% Perform routine and non-routine daily and weekly processes (e.g., weekly payroll process) to ensure accuracy and integrity of payroll process and ensure proper internal controls are in place and operating effectively in all facets of the payroll operations.

30-40% Coordinate and oversee (1) preparation of monthly and annual payroll statements and reports and other information reports and requests and (2) routine and non-routine monthly, quarterly and annual processes (e.g., quarterly reconciliations, union rate calculations, Lawson payroll module table and deduction/pay code maintenance, annual independent audit, insurance audits, etc.).

10-15% Coordinate and where necessary, perform, the organization’s external payroll reporting (e.g., quarterly 941s and W-2s, wage payment history reporting to state regulatory agencies, etc.).

5-10% Perform system/process testing and setup of the Lawson/Infor Payroll module and maintaining tax tables throughout the year as needed. Provide direction, support, and training regarding the system and payroll processes.

Education/Experience:

Education: Associate degree is required; Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or other business-related field is preferred; Certified Payroll Professional certification is a differentiating factor.

Experience: At least 3-6 years’ experience directly managing in-house payroll; 2+ years demonstrated supervisory skills and the ability to effectively manage small teams; strong experience with complicated payroll processes (e.g., combination of union and non-union payroll of 1,000+ employees, utilization of foreign contractors, employee vs. independent contractor determinations, etc.); Union experience preferred.

Critical Skills: Excellent written/verbal communication and interpersonal skills; effective collaborator; ability to multi-task while ensuring important routine functions occur; high proficiency in use of payroll module in general ledger application; industry knowledge of payroll practices, procedures, laws and regulations

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is a world premier performing arts organization and our nation’s cultural center. Diversity is a critical component of our mission, vision, and values. Our staff exhibits a wide variety of perspectives and experiences which enable us to foster and strengthen an environment of diversity and inclusion.