Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group has partnered with a privately held company who is seeking a Legal Assistant to join their team. The Legal Assistant will assist attorneys by providing legal services to a group of biopharmaceutical companies. He/she will perform an array of tasks and day-to-day activities such as (a) gathering and analyzing information and preparing written reports; (b) drafting legal documents based on templates; and (c) handling administrative duties. Executes on matters in collaboration with various, multidisciplinary teams. Exercises strong communication skills, management of electronic and paper files, effective interpersonal skills, superior organizational abilities, and excellent research skills.

Responsibilities:

Receives requests for agreements, assigns document numbers for tracking purposes and generates agreements from templates, including agreements necessary for non-disclosure, clinical, material transfer, research, supply, manufacturing, development, commercial arrangements, sales and marketing, distribution, quality, consulting, services, recruiting, staffing services and information technology.

Drafts, manages, tracks, scans, e-mails and files agreements.

Revises agreements as instructed by in-house legal counsel and performs quality review checks of agreements.

Initiates and completes internal routing process for agreement approval and signature.

Manages master database of agreements and includes in the database pertinent categories of information and details about the agreements.

Forwards contract details to the accounting department and purchasing manager to ensure obligations are met.

Maintains daily calendar, sets up teleconferences and on-site meetings, and arranges travel for in-house legal counsel

Prepares FedEx, letters and other internal and external correspondence.

As needed, provides administrative backup support to the President and CEO including teleconferences, meetings and any travel arrangements.

As needed, provides shared support to the receptionist during lunches and while out-of-office.

Directly supports in-house legal counsel with other office duties as requested.

Assists with business insurance renewals.

Qualifications/Background Profile:

You will have 5+ years of experience in an in-house legal department preferred

Strong attention to detail and execution-driven

Meet deadlines

Proficient with MS Office and Adobe Professional

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group at 301-926-7800 for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!