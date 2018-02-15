Senior Director of Finance and Operations

Employer
The American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG)
Location
Bethesda, Maryland
Posted
Feb 15, 2018
Closes
Mar 22, 2018
Function
Accountant, Executive, Director
Industry
Nonprofit
Career Level
Executive (Director, VP, Department Head, etc)
Hours
Full Time

The American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG), a non-profit scientific organization consisting of approximately 8,000 members, seeks a Senior Director of Finance and Operations to oversee financial management, technology, data management and human resources administration. This management team-level position will supervise three staff members. The ideal candidate will have a Bachelor’s degree, preferably in accounting or a related field, over ten years of experience in financial administration and experience in the formulation of business and revenue strategies in an association or non-profit setting. Excellent written and verbal communication as well as strong attention to detail is vital.

We offer excellent benefits, including health insurance and a 403(b) pension plan.

To view a complete job description and to apply, please visit our website at: www.faseb.org/employment

You must send a cover letter with salary requirements and a resume. For more information about ASHG please visit:  www.ashg.org

EOE

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this