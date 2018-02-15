The American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG), a non-profit scientific organization consisting of approximately 8,000 members, seeks a Senior Director of Finance and Operations to oversee financial management, technology, data management and human resources administration. This management team-level position will supervise three staff members. The ideal candidate will have a Bachelor’s degree, preferably in accounting or a related field, over ten years of experience in financial administration and experience in the formulation of business and revenue strategies in an association or non-profit setting. Excellent written and verbal communication as well as strong attention to detail is vital.

We offer excellent benefits, including health insurance and a 403(b) pension plan.

To view a complete job description and to apply, please visit our website at: www.faseb.org/employment

You must send a cover letter with salary requirements and a resume. For more information about ASHG please visit: www.ashg.org

EOE