Job Description

The American Society of International Law (ASIL), the leading society of international lawyers and scholars in the United States, seeks an executive and development assistant to provide administrative support to the Executive Director and the Director of Development, manage all aspects of the Executive Office, support the Society’s fundraising and partnership programs, and coordinate meetings and information for the Society’s governing board and committees.

Responsibilities: The Executive and Development Assistant will serve as sole administrative support to the Society’s Executive Director, Director of Development, and governing board and committees, and point of contact for the Executive Director and Development Director with internal and external organizational constituents. Responsibilities include:

Managing executive office correspondence and expenses, filing, scheduling and travel arrangements

Coordinating briefing materials, preparing agenda books, conducting research, drafting reports, and providing administrative support to the Executive Council, its committees and task forces responsible for Society governance;

Assisting the Executive Director with strategic planning and outreach efforts;

Working with the Director of Development to develop and implement strategies for recruitment and retention of donors and institutional partners and sponsors;

Coordinating communications with donors and institutional partners and sponsors, including production and mailing of donor appeals, partnership and sponsorship solicitation materials, and donor acknowledgments;

Handling all administrative matters related to the Development Committee (e.g. notices, agendas, minutes, etc.), the Nominating Committee, and Committees on Honors and Awards;

Ensuring that leadership lists and donor database records are correct and up-to-date

Qualifications: Undergraduate or graduate degree and at least two years administrative, program, or executive support experience. This position requires excellent writing skills, interpersonal and communication skills, the ability to present information concisely and effectively both verbally and in writing; exceptional organizational ability, attention to detail, and the ability to manage multiple competing priorities and consistently meet deadlines. Strong experience with Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.) required. Experience with databases [and use of social media] preferred. The ideal candidate is a team player, quick learner, and creative problem-solver who is comfortable in a fast-paced environment, has a mature, friendly and professional demeanor, and has the ability to interact effectively with the Society’s leaders, donors, members, and other diverse constituencies. Experience working in an international or multicultural environment, a professional association, or both, is a plus.

Compensation: ASIL offers a competitive salary, a generous benefits package, and a stimulating, collegial work environment.

The American Society of International Law is an equal opportunity employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, national origin, marital status, citizenship, disability, veteran status, or on any other basis prohibited by law. We value a diverse and inclusive workforce and encourage all qualified individuals to apply.

How to apply:

Please submit a cover letter with resume, references, and writing sample to jobs@asil.org. Please put “Executive and Development Assistant” in the subject line.

Location:

2223 Massachusetts Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20008