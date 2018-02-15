Seeking a driven, outgoing, energetic and unique individual to help with daily operational functions! The perfect candidate will answer phones, help with scheduling, assist clients, and employees by performing clerical duties in a timely manner, with precision. Become the face of the office and contribute to an environment where hard work and dedication are recognized. Plant your foundation here with possibilities to grow with the company, and further your career!

Skills/Responsibilities:

Good Customer service skills

Clear written, and verbal communication (comfortable guiding clients through processes over the phone, and in person)

Ability to multitask

Documentation verification

Ability to perform tasks accurately with few to no mistakes

This is a front desk position, so the receptionist will be in charge of greeting all walk in traffic with a smile, and assisting them with questions, concerns, and needs.

Phone screening, you will be a decision maker in sending through calls to the staff. Use best judgment to comprehend whether or not you can take over a task instead of simply passing it off.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office (MS Outlook, MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint) is preferred

We are an equal employment opportunity employer and will consider all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, protected veteran status or disability.