Laboratory Specialist

Employer
Marion Dupont Scott Equine Medical Center
Location
Leesburg, Virginia
Posted
Feb 15, 2018
Closes
Mar 22, 2018
Function
Other
Industry
Healthcare
Hours
Full Time

VA TECH’s Equine Medical Center, Leesburg, VA. Full-time Lab Specialist for Regenerative Medicine Service – tissue processing and cell culture.  Requirements:  BS in Biology or related field, hands-on experience in mammalian cell culture, RNA and DNA isolation, and PCR.  Info/apply online at www.jobs.vt.edu  posting #SW0180094. VT is an equal opportunity employer.

