Laboratory Specialist
- Location
- Leesburg, Virginia
- Posted
- Feb 15, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 22, 2018
- Function
- Other
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Hours
- Full Time
VA TECH’s Equine Medical Center, Leesburg, VA. Full-time Lab Specialist for Regenerative Medicine Service – tissue processing and cell culture. Requirements: BS in Biology or related field, hands-on experience in mammalian cell culture, RNA and DNA isolation, and PCR. Info/apply online at www.jobs.vt.edu posting #SW0180094. VT is an equal opportunity employer.