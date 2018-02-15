Williams & Connolly LLP has an immediate opening for a Business Development & Marketing Coordinator to help support the client development initiatives of the firm. Under the direction of the Business Development & Marketing Manager, the primary responsibilities of the position include, but are not limited to:

Preparation of marketing materials, including pitches and proposals, responses to Request for Proposals (RFP’s), and Power Point presentations;

Preparation of legal media submissions; responses to surveys, and questionnaires;

Assist in updating and maintaining Proposal and Case Database and client/ contact data for marketing and business development efforts;

Assist the Business Development & Marketing team with the development, execution and administration of marketing programs and projects;

Assist with alumni outreach initiatives, including preparation of alumni newsletter, and updating and maintenance of alumni contact database;

Research identified business development targets;

Provide support for events, conference sponsorships, and client development receptions, including invitation list development and invitation mailing, tracking RSVPs, organizing registration, preparing nametags, preparing materials, reserving necessary equipment and venues;

Coordinate preparation of advertisements, invitations and other collateral and promotional material;

Update biographies, firm, practice, case descriptions, and other business development and marketing content for the firm website, and other business development initiatives;

Assist with other special projects and events.

The ideal candidate will have an outgoing personality, a high energy level, excellent organizational and proofreading skills, acute attention to detail, the ability to prioritize and manage a substantial workload; complete projects with minimal supervision, and thrive in a confidential, fast-paced environment. He/she will have strong written and verbal communications skills. Candidates must have experience handling a high level of stress, meeting deadlines under pressure, and working with individuals at all organizational levels.

Requirements include:

Bachelor’s degree required; degree in Marketing or related field preferred;

2 – 4 years’ experience in business development/marketing, preferably with a law or professional services firm;

Proficiency with Microsoft Outlook, MSWord, PowerPoint, and Excel;

Flexibility to work overtime.

Williams & Connolly offers a competitive salary and a superb benefits package including an on-site fitness facility and cafeteria. Apply on-line at our website: www.wc.com, or send resume to:



Staff Recruiting Manager

Williams & Connolly LLP

725 12th Street, N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20005

Williams & Connolly LLP is an Equal Opportunity Employer