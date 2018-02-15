Business Development & Marketing Coordinator

Employer
Williams & Connolly LLP
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Feb 15, 2018
Closes
Mar 22, 2018
Ref
Business Development & Marketing Coordinator
Function
Marketing and Public Relations, Other
Industry
Law
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Williams & Connolly LLP has an immediate opening for a Business Development & Marketing Coordinator to help support the client development initiatives of the firm.  Under the direction of the Business Development & Marketing Manager, the primary responsibilities of the position include, but are not limited to:

  • Preparation of marketing materials, including pitches and proposals, responses to Request for Proposals (RFP’s), and Power Point presentations; 
  • Preparation of legal media submissions; responses to surveys, and questionnaires;
  • Assist in updating and maintaining Proposal and Case Database and client/ contact data for marketing and business development efforts;
  • Assist the Business Development & Marketing team with the development, execution and administration of marketing programs and projects;
  • Assist with alumni outreach initiatives, including preparation of alumni newsletter, and updating and maintenance of alumni contact database;
  • Research identified business development targets; 
  • Provide support for events, conference sponsorships, and client development receptions, including invitation list development and invitation mailing, tracking RSVPs, organizing registration, preparing nametags, preparing materials, reserving necessary equipment and venues;
  • Coordinate preparation of advertisements, invitations and other collateral and promotional material;
  • Update biographies, firm, practice, case descriptions, and other business development and marketing content for the firm website, and other business development initiatives;
  • Assist with other special projects and events.

The ideal candidate will have an outgoing personality, a high energy level, excellent organizational and proofreading skills, acute attention to detail, the ability to prioritize and manage a substantial workload; complete projects with minimal supervision, and thrive in a confidential, fast-paced environment.  He/she will have strong written and verbal communications skills.  Candidates must have experience handling a high level of stress, meeting deadlines under pressure, and working with individuals at all organizational levels.

Requirements include:

  • Bachelor’s degree required; degree in Marketing or related field preferred;
  • 2 – 4 years’ experience in business development/marketing, preferably with a law or professional services firm;
  • Proficiency with Microsoft Outlook, MSWord, PowerPoint, and Excel;
  • Flexibility to work overtime.

 

 

Williams & Connolly offers a competitive salary and a superb benefits package including an on-site fitness facility and cafeteria.  Apply on-line at our website: www.wc.com, or send resume to:
 

Staff Recruiting Manager

Williams & Connolly LLP

725 12th Street, N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20005

 

Williams & Connolly LLP is an Equal Opportunity Employer

