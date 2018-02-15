Construction Assistant Project Manager/Estimator

Employer
Boblits Enterprises
Location
Hughesville, Maryland
Salary
Annual Salary
Posted
Feb 15, 2018
Closes
Apr 16, 2018
Function
Construction and Skilled Trades, Project Manager and PMP
Industry
Government Contractor, Specialty Trades
Career Level
Manager (Manager / Supervisor of Staff)
Hours
Full Time

Commercial Construction firm hiring Assistant Project Manager/Estimator.  Applicant should have relevant experience in the following: 

- Commercial construction

- Estimating / Project Management

- Be proficient in construction related software programs (Estimating, managing, scheduling)

- Ability to read and take off blue prints and prepare estimating spreadsheets

- Be goal oriented and self motivated

 

Competitive salary and benefits package.  Confidentially email resume for consideration.

