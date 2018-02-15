Construction Assistant Project Manager/Estimator
- Employer
- Boblits Enterprises
- Location
- Hughesville, Maryland
- Salary
- Annual Salary
- Posted
- Feb 15, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 16, 2018
- Industry
- Government Contractor, Specialty Trades
- Career Level
- Manager (Manager / Supervisor of Staff)
- Hours
- Full Time
Commercial Construction firm hiring Assistant Project Manager/Estimator. Applicant should have relevant experience in the following:
- Commercial construction
- Estimating / Project Management
- Be proficient in construction related software programs (Estimating, managing, scheduling)
- Ability to read and take off blue prints and prepare estimating spreadsheets
- Be goal oriented and self motivated
Competitive salary and benefits package. Confidentially email resume for consideration.
Apply for Construction Assistant Project Manager/Estimator
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly