SPEECH PATHOLOGIST
Expiring today
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Chesapeake, VA:Hampton, VA:Portsmouth, VA:Norfolk, VA:Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Feb 15, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 12, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Education Level
Master's Level Degree - SPEECH PATHOLOGY
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support, Speech Pathologist
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Leadership, Learning Strategies, Mgmt of Material Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Monitoring, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Time Management, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Certified by American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) for Certificate of Clinical Competence in Speech Pathology (CCC-SLP) when meets eligibility requirements
