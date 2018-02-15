Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia is seeking a RN to work Part Time Day Shift for the Clinical Decision Unit. RN will work two-twelve hour shifts a week.

This is an 8 Bed Unit. Patient population can include surgical, biopsy, observation, and testing. RN will care for patients that will come from the Ambulatory Care Center, Main Operating Room or the Emergency Department for a short stay-clinical decision. Patient will normally be in this unit 1-2 days.



Sentara Leigh Hospital is a Magnet Status, 250 bed facility that has been newly renovated.



Award winning: Hampton Road's nominated Employer of Choice for over 10 years, and U.S. News and Report recognize Sentara as having the Best Hospitals for 15+ years. Recognized by the Leapfrog Group as one of its top hospitals, and this is a testament of our team's dedication to providing innovative and comprehensive care for our patients.



Market: Virginia and North Carolina Based Large Healthcare Provider that has been in business for 125 years. More than 100 sites of care, including 12 acute care hospitals and we never had a layoff!



Career growth: Grow your career with Sentara; charge, preceptor, leadership and staff educator opportunities available. If you are a new graduate, you will be able to participate in our Nurse Residency Program.



Location: Sentara Leigh is centrally located between Downtown Norfolk and the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, just about 20 minutes away from each area. Minor sports teams, shopping, restaurants, museums, a myriad festivals, concerts and events that are all year round!



Sentara offers healthcare benefits to part time employees, also included is tuition reimbursement, 403B with matching funds, and even a Pension Plan!



The Registered Nursing (RN) is responsible to perform a competent level of nursing care as demonstrated by the critical thinking model known as the nursing process. The standards of practice (assessment, diagnosis, outcomes identification, planning, implementation, coordination of care- teaching and health promotion and evaluation) along with the standards of professional performance (ethics, culturally congruent practice, communication, collaboration, leadership, education, evidence- based practice /nursing research, quality, evaluation, resource utilization, and environmental health) encompass the actions and foundation of professional nursing. The RN possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR

RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. BSN or MSN preferred. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty; Critical Care/IMCU ACLS within 1 year of hire; Emergency Care - ACLS & PALS or ENPC within 1 year of hire; Oncology Care ONS/ONCC or Sentara approved course Chemotherapy & Biotherapy Provider Card within 6 months of hire. Women's Care - Perinatal departments; NRP within 6 months of hire. Inpatient Pediatrics. PALS within 6 months of hire. All Direct Care RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire.