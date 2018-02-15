Position

125 plus years of no company layoffs. Career Growth: Be a part of opening a brand new 12-bed Cardiac Observation unit at Sentara Heart Hospital located on the campus of our level 1 trauma center, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Innovation: Highly progressive 112-bed quaternary care facility with 45 pre- and post-procedural rooms dedicated to improving safety, quality and health every day.

Highly progressive 112-bed quaternary care facility with 45 pre- and post-procedural rooms dedicated to improving safety, quality and health every day. Market : Sentara Heart Hospital is the #2 Cardiology & Heart Surgery center in Virginia and #24 in the nation for best heart programs.

Nursing Excellence: The region's first Magnet® recognized hospital.

: The region's first recognized hospital. Location: We are located in the Hampton Roads area surrounded by beaches, historic landmarks dating as far back as the Revolutionary War of 1776, top rated school systems, and seven cities full of life, events, and celebration.

What you will do:

Candidates for this position must have availability to work two 12 hours shifts a week. Unit opens Monday at 7am and closes on Saturdays at Noon. Must rotate Saturday's with existing staff. Closed on Sentara Observed Holidays.

Perform competent level of nursing care to cardiac patients in an observation status.

The Registered Nursing (RN) is responsible to perform a competent level of nursing care as demonstrated by the critical thinking model known as the nursing process. The standards of practice (assessment, diagnosis, outcomes identification, planning, implementation, coordination of care- teaching and health promotion and evaluation) along with the standards of professional performance (ethics, culturally congruent practice, communication, collaboration, leadership, education, evidence- based practice /nursing research, quality, evaluation, resource utilization, and environmental health) encompass the actions and foundation of professional nursing. The RN possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR

RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. BSN or MSN preferred. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty; Critical Care/IMCU ACLS within 1 year of hire; Emergency Care - ACLS & PALS or ENPC within 1 year of hire; Oncology Care ONS/ONCC or Sentara approved course Chemotherapy & Biotherapy Provider Card within 6 months of hire. Women's Care - Perinatal departments; NRP within 6 months of hire. Inpatient Pediatrics. PALS within 6 months of hire. All Direct Care RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire.