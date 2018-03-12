Contract Specialist - PATHWAYS PUBLIC NOTICE FLYER
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
TRAVEL REQUIRED:
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Help
You must be a U.S. Citizen or National
If you participate in our Pathways Recent Graduates program, you will be required to:
In order to be placed in a permanent position after completing the Pathways Recent Graduates program, you must:
Relocation expenses will NOT be paid.
Read more
We will use a method called Category Rating to assess your application. Here’s how it will work:
To preview questions please click here. Read more Security clearance Public Trust - Background Investigation
Occasional travel - Occasional travel may be required.
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Help
If you participate in our Pathways Recent Graduates program, you will be required to:
- Receive at least 40 hours of formal training directly linked to your employment field in addition to soft skill training
- Serve a trial period, which will allow your supervisor to evaluate your conduct and performance on the job and determine if our appointment will become final
- Sign a participant agreement
In order to be placed in a permanent position after completing the Pathways Recent Graduates program, you must:
- Meet the qualification requirements for the position you are being placed in.
- Maintain an acceptable performance under GSA's approved performance management system.
- Receive a favorable recommendation from your supervisor at the end of the program.
- Meet all the training and development requirements outlined in the GSA Pathways policy.
Relocation expenses will NOT be paid.
Read more
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
We will use a method called Category Rating to assess your application. Here’s how it will work:
- You will answer job-related questions, which will measure your overall possession of the competencies or knowledge, skills, and abilities required for the job.
- Your answers to the questions will be used to place you in one of three categories: Best Qualified, Well Qualified, or Qualified.
- Within the 3 categories, veterans will receive selection priority over non-veterans.
To preview questions please click here. Read more Security clearance Public Trust - Background Investigation
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-
New