Occasional travel - Occasional travel may be required.

You must be a U.S. Citizen or National

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

If you participate in our Pathways Recent Graduates program, you will be required to:



Receive at least 40 hours of formal training directly linked to your employment field in addition to soft skill training

Serve a trial period, which will allow your supervisor to evaluate your conduct and performance on the job and determine if our appointment will become final

Sign a participant agreement

You may qualify for this position based on education, experience, or a combination of the two. Specific qualification requirements will be found on the Students and Recent Graduates website when we are accepting applications.

In order to be placed in a permanent position after completing the Pathways Recent Graduates program, you must:



Meet the qualification requirements for the position you are being placed in. Maintain an acceptable performance under GSA's approved performance management system. Receive a favorable recommendation from your supervisor at the end of the program. Meet all the training and development requirements outlined in the GSA Pathways policy.

Relocation expenses will NOT be paid.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

We will use a method called Category Rating to assess your application. Here’s how it will work:

