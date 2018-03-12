Project Manager - PATHWAYS PUBLIC NOTICE FLYER

Employer
USAJobs
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Mar 12, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Project Manager and PMP
Industry
Government and Public Services, Federal
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
TRAVEL REQUIRED:

Occasional travel - Occasional travel may be required.


RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No


KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Help
  • You must be a U.S. Citizen or National

    • If you participate in our Pathways Recent Graduates program, you will be required to:

    • Receive at least 40 hours of formal training directly linked to your employment field in addition to soft skill training
    • Serve a trial period, which will allow your supervisor to evaluate your conduct and performance on the job and determine if our appointment will become final
    • Sign a participant agreement

    You may qualify for this position based on education, experience, or a combination of the two. Specific qualification requirements will be found on the Students and Recent Graduates website when we are accepting applications.

    In order to be placed in a permanent position after completing the Pathways Recent Graduates program, you must:

    1. Meet the qualification requirements for the position you are being placed in.
    2. Maintain an acceptable performance under GSA's approved performance management system.
    3. Receive a favorable recommendation from your supervisor at the end of the program.
    4. Meet all the training and development requirements outlined in the GSA Pathways policy.
    GSA is not obligated to make an offer of permanent employment to you after you have completed the Program.

    Relocation expenses will NOT be paid.

    Read more

    You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

    We will use a method called Category Rating to assess your application. Here’s how it will work:

    • You will answer job-related questions, which will measure your overall possession of the competencies or knowledge, skills, and abilities required for the job.
    • Your answers to the questions will be used to place you in one of three categories: Best Qualified, Well Qualified, or Qualified.
    • Within the 3 categories, veterans will receive selection priority over non-veterans.

    To preview questions please click here.

    Read more Security clearance Public Trust - Background Investigation


    Not ready to apply?

    Email me to apply later

    Similar jobs

    Share
    Apply

    More searches like this