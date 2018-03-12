Biological Science Administrator (Program Director)
Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes "Relocation MAY be paid contingent on the availability of funds".
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
You will need to successfully complete a background security investigation before you can be appointed into this position.
Please preview "Evaluations" section and "Qualifications" for additional requirements and Quality Ranking Factors.
NSF is particularly interested in candidates who have a strong background using interdisciplinary approaches.
Familiarity with NSF policies and practices, administrative experience, and recognized stature among peers are desirable.
This position is outside of the competitive civil service.
If you do not have civil service status or reinstatement eligibility, you will not obtain civil service status if selected.
If you are currently in the competitive civil service, you will be required to waive competitive civil service rights if selected.
This Program Director position is in the bargaining unit.
Relocation expenses may be paid subject to funds availability.
For additional information on the NSF eRecruit system, please visit our NSF eRecruit Applicant Guide.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
You will be evaluated on the extent and quality of your experience, expertise, education, and research activities relevant to the duties of the position.
We strongly encourage you to specifically address the Quality Ranking Factors below. This will ensure that you receive full consideration in the evaluation process.
Quality Ranking Factors
1. Demonstrated broad knowledge and understanding of scientific principles, theories and technologies applicable to the biological sciences in general, and animal or plant physiological mechanisms in particular.
2. Research, analytical and technical writing skills, evidencing the ability to perform extensive inquiry into a wide variety of significant issues and to make recommendations and decisions based on findings.
3. Ability to organize, implement and manage a proposal–driven grant program, allocating resources to meet a broad spectrum of program goals.
4. Knowledge of management and organizational concepts, principles, practices and techniques, with expertise in large project management or research administration.
5. Ability to interact with the scientific community and peers, and to advocate program policies and plans.
6. Understanding of, and dedication to, the promotion of both intellectual merit and broader impacts of research and education activities.
