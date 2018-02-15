Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Director for Mission Integration - School of Continuing Studies

Georgetown University's School of Continuing Studies (SCS) offers graduate programs in professional and liberal studies, more than 30 professional certificate programs, custom and corporate training and education, summer school and special programs, and the University's only part-time bachelor's program. By pairing seasoned scholars and practitioners with innovative educational programming, SCS prepares you with the skills needed to succeed in today's evolving business landscape.

The Director for Mission Integration serves as a mission integrator and a minister/chaplain for the School of Continuing Studies. As a mission integrator, s/he animates, integrates, and deepens faculty, staff and students' engagement with the Jesuit values that drive the mission of Georgetown University. Reporting to the Vice President of Mission and Ministry, the Director for Mission Integration has duties that include but are not limited to:

Mission Integration

Collaborates with SCS colleagues to incorporate Ignatian pedagogy into online and campus courses and programs.

Designs and implements a comprehensive program of Ignatian spirituality and formation including but not limited to retreats, Ignatian Tradition Seminars, spiritual direction, and counseling.

Ministry

Provides ministry, spiritual direction, spiritual accompaniment, and retreats for faculty, staff and students as needed.

Provides engaging and welcoming outreach to the community, including formal spiritual direction, formation events, and retreats.

Coordinates ministries from different religious traditions at the SCS, including the use of the chapel.

Budgetary and Administrative Responsibilities

Supports other strategic initiatives aligned with the mission of SCS and GU, including writing and managing mission grants.

Collaborates with the Chief Financial Officer and Chief of Staff at the SCS regarding budgetary responsibilities, fiscal planning and reconciliation.

Supervises spending for retreats and Ignatian programs.

Requirements

Master of Divinity or equivalent combination of graduate theological/ministerial/counseling education, training and supervised ministry experience

5 years' experience in Mission Integration and Ministry work, and/or Ignatian spirituality and formation work, preferably with non-traditional, graduate and/or professional students

Knowledge of the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius with a requisite background in Ignatian spirituality

Demonstrated competence in scripture and theology with the ability to engage and support persons of all religious and spiritual identities and work collaboratively with colleagues of other religious traditions

Familiarity with Microsoft Office programs, social media, and other on-line resources

Availability for some evening/weekend work

Background in higher education preferred

Experience and training in Ignatian spirituality preferred

