PD18-06 Wednesday, 14th February 2018 Housing Resources Main OfficeKensington, Md10400 Detrick AvenueFull Time4 Year Degree

Determine eligibility and continued participation for HOC Housing Choice Voucher and Public Housing applicants and families. Duties include interviewing clients, certifying, recertifying annuals and interims, processing rent increases requests, negotiating rent amounts with landlords. Completing data entry, advising participants and landlords of program rules and regulations. Provide customer service to internal and external customers. Market the Housing Choice Voucher Program. Monitor clients for program compliance. Submit referrals as needed. Incumbent must have transportation as this position may work from various office locations.