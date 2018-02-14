Administrative Assistant

Employer
NRI
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Feb 14, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Leading financial services firm in Washington, D.C. is seeking a full-time Administrative Assistant to join their growing team.  This position will provide direct administrative support to a team of 3 Senior Executives.  Position will handle arranging meetings, handling correspondence, preparing information for meetings, updating information into Excel, and more!  We are looking for a driven, self-motivated administrative professional who thrives on working in a fast-paced environment.  There is opportunity for growth in the financial services field as well!  Candidates must have a 4 year degree, strong MS office, and a minimum of 1-2 years related administrative experience.  Qualified candidates will be contacted within 1-2 days of receipt of resume.

4 year college degree

Strong MS office

Ability to work well in fast paced environment

1-2 years administrative experience

Professional image and disposition

 

