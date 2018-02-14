Administrative Assistant
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Feb 14, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Leading financial services firm in Washington, D.C. is seeking a full-time Administrative Assistant to join their growing team. This position will provide direct administrative support to a team of 3 Senior Executives. Position will handle arranging meetings, handling correspondence, preparing information for meetings, updating information into Excel, and more! We are looking for a driven, self-motivated administrative professional who thrives on working in a fast-paced environment. There is opportunity for growth in the financial services field as well! Candidates must have a 4 year degree, strong MS office, and a minimum of 1-2 years related administrative experience. Qualified candidates will be contacted within 1-2 days of receipt of resume.
4 year college degree
Strong MS office
Ability to work well in fast paced environment
1-2 years administrative experience
Professional image and disposition