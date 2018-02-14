Leading financial services firm in Washington, D.C. is seeking a full-time Administrative Assistant to join their growing team. This position will provide direct administrative support to a team of 3 Senior Executives. Position will handle arranging meetings, handling correspondence, preparing information for meetings, updating information into Excel, and more! We are looking for a driven, self-motivated administrative professional who thrives on working in a fast-paced environment. There is opportunity for growth in the financial services field as well! Candidates must have a 4 year degree, strong MS office, and a minimum of 1-2 years related administrative experience. Qualified candidates will be contacted within 1-2 days of receipt of resume.

4 year college degree

Strong MS office

Ability to work well in fast paced environment

1-2 years administrative experience

Professional image and disposition