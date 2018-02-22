MEDICAL BILLING - TEMPORARY
- NRI
- Hyattsville, MD
- Feb 22, 2018
- Mar 20, 2018
- Administrative
- Healthcare
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Medical Family Practice is seeking a Medical Biller - submitting & follow up on medical claims to insurance companies and payers - record keeping
2-3 yrs experience Medical Billing - must have strong Medisoft - electronic claims - handle medical reimbursements - organizational skills