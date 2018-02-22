MEDICAL BILLING - TEMPORARY

Employer
NRI
Location
Hyattsville, MD
Posted
Feb 22, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Medical Family Practice is seeking a Medical Biller  - submitting & follow up on medical claims to insurance companies and payers - record keeping 

2-3 yrs experience Medical Billing - must have strong Medisoft - electronic claims -  handle medical reimbursements - organizational skills 

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this