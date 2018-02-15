DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

The Electro-Optical Engineer will provide on-site engineering and technical/program management support to U.S. Army.Essential Job Functions:Provide project management/engineering support with program oversight of electro-optical and infrared, laser sensor fusion, and real-timed algorithm processing related programs.Provide concept development, production, integration, and technology insertions/upgrades.Support development and system integration of sensors onto various ground platforms.Support program reviews and technical interchange meetings with the government and vendors.Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.Bachelor's degree in Engineering 12 years of experience with any of the following: design and analysis; testing and data analysis; and integration on platforms (ground vehicles desired) or infrared and electro optical sensors. Masters and 10 years and PhD with 7 years of experience will also be considered.Must have a DoD Secret clearance.Experience with optical designs, laser eye protection, focal plane array manufacturing, and cryogenically cooled infrared sensors.Experience developing sensor performance specifications and interface control documents.Knowledge of systems engineering concepts, execution of systems engineering technical reviews, and verification and validation testing.Familiar with DoDI 5000.02 Defense Acquisition System regulations and DAU weapons systems development process.Travel up to 20% of the time.Desired:Experience working in an Army Product Manager organization.Master's degree.