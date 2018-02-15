DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

Due to a recent contract win, DCS is looking to hire a Desktop Support Technician to assist the Army's Program Manager Position, Navigation and Timing (PM PNT) manage their computer network and help desk.Essential Job Functions:Desktop service support shall be provided on NIPR and SIPR networks, or in standalone, non-networked operating environment.Providing technical support and troubleshooting to network, desktop, and/or systems hardware and software.Screening and diagnosing internal inquiries and work requests as they relate to maintenance of personal computers and related systems.Installing, configuring, and upgrading computer hardware and software.Providing end-user software troubleshooting and support.Assisting in the administration of e-mail systems.Providing phone and help-desk support for local and off-site users.Apply OS patches and upgrades on a regular basis.Provide IAVA/STIG compliance for all supported laptops and desktops.Setting up and troubleshooting Video Teleconference equipment.Requirements Due to security requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.Associates degree in Information Technology and minimum 2 years of experience in DoD IT.Must have a Secret clearance.Must have Security+ or equivalent as specified in the DoD 8570.01 M for IAT II.During employment, will be required to pass:Microsoft Certified Desktop Support Technician - Exam 70-685Microsoft Installing and Configuring Windows 10 - Exam 70-698Strong technical knowledge and hands-on support of various workstation hardware such as PC, laptop, wireless devices, network printers.General knowledge of MS-Office 2007 or higher.Knowledge of desktop (Windows 10) and server operating systems (Windows Server 2008 and 2012).Knowledge of SharePointAbility to lift and/or move equipment (10 to 50 lbs.)