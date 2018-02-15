Desktop Support Technician
- Employer
- DCS Corp
- Location
- Aberdeen, Maryland
- Posted
- Feb 15, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Ref
- 18-0124
- Function
- IT
- Industry
- Engineering, Specialty Trades
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Due to a recent contract win, DCS is looking to hire a Desktop Support Technician to assist the Army's Program Manager Position, Navigation and Timing (PM PNT) manage their computer network and help desk.
Essential Job Functions:
Desktop service support shall be provided on NIPR and SIPR networks, or in standalone, non-networked operating environment.
Providing technical support and troubleshooting to network, desktop, and/or systems hardware and software.
Screening and diagnosing internal inquiries and work requests as they relate to maintenance of personal computers and related systems.
Installing, configuring, and upgrading computer hardware and software.
Providing end-user software troubleshooting and support.
Assisting in the administration of e-mail systems.
Providing phone and help-desk support for local and off-site users.
Apply OS patches and upgrades on a regular basis.
Provide IAVA/STIG compliance for all supported laptops and desktops.
Setting up and troubleshooting Video Teleconference equipment.
Requirements Due to security requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.
Associates degree in Information Technology and minimum 2 years of experience in DoD IT.
Must have a Secret clearance.
Must have Security+ or equivalent as specified in the DoD 8570.01 M for IAT II.
During employment, will be required to pass:
Microsoft Certified Desktop Support Technician - Exam 70-685
Microsoft Installing and Configuring Windows 10 - Exam 70-698
Strong technical knowledge and hands-on support of various workstation hardware such as PC, laptop, wireless devices, network printers.
General knowledge of MS-Office 2007 or higher.
Knowledge of desktop (Windows 10) and server operating systems (Windows Server 2008 and 2012).
Knowledge of SharePoint
Ability to lift and/or move equipment (10 to 50 lbs.)
DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities. Please view Equal Employment Opportunity Posters provided by OFCCP
here.
